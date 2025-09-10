Fundbox Integrates Into Evercommerce Saas Platforms To Power Service Smbs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fundbox Launches Arrangement with EverCommerce to Deliver Fast, Flexible Funding Through Joist Lending and Invoice Simple Lending

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundbox , the leading embedded capital infrastructure provider for small and medium-sized businesses, has entered into an agreement with EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading provider of SaaS solutions and embedded payments for service-based SMBs, to bring fast, flexible funding directly into the platforms customers use to manage their businesses.

The arrangement seamlessly integrates access to capital for customers of EverPro's (EverCommerce's home and field services business unit) brands including Joist and Invoice Simple , which support over 350,000 small businesses across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia with tools to streamline invoicing, payments, and project management.

This collaboration enhances the financial ecosystem for contractors and home service professionals by providing access to capital. Through this integration, SMB customers will have access to capital to support their business whenever they need it, providing SMBs flexibility when and where it's needed.

"Joist and Invoice Simple serve entrepreneurs who drive the service economy. These hardworking professionals benefit from fast and easy access to funding," said Prashant Fuloria, CEO of Fundbox .“As the pioneer in embedded capital for SMBs, Fundbox has built in-product workflows that enable convenient access to capital, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on running and growing their businesses."

Fundbox provides EverPro with its embedded capital infrastructure, delivering a seamless experience where customers can unlock capital to cover upfront materials, manage payroll, and grow their businesses. Built for both mobile and desktop, Fundbox meets contractors where they are-on the road, at the job site, or at the office.

“Cash flow optimization is a priority for our customers,” said Josh McCarter, CEO of EverPro .“They're not just running businesses-they're on job sites, coordinating crews, and managing clients. EverPro's integration with Fundbox gives Joist and Invoice Simple customers the power to say 'yes' to business growth, without waiting on payments or paperwork.”

Fundbox's embedded capital engine evaluates a business's comprehensive financial profile by combining data from different sources, including invoices and bank account transactions. This offers a more accurate and inclusive approach for assessing business health and delivering an appropriate amount of capital.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is the pioneer of embedded capital products for SMBs, offering fast, simple access to credit through the tools businesses already use. Since 2013, Fundbox has helped over 150,000 small businesses unlock more than $6 billion in capital. As a leading capital infrastructure provider behind the digital SMB economy, Fundbox is focused on enabling platforms to embed financial tools directly into their user experiences.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 725,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications.

