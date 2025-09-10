NSF ASCEND Engine To Support The Colorado Whole-Of-State Homeland Defense And Resilience Working Group
“The NSF ASCEND Engine is proud to support the Environmental Resilience pillar of Colorado's Whole-of-State Homeland Defense and Resilience Strategy,” said Dr. Sam Malloy, the Engine's Use-Inspired R&D Director.“By harnessing key assets within our partner institutions of higher education, federal research laboratories, and the entrepreneurial community, we are helping create a nationally unique model for collaborative, multi-sectoral resilience to natural hazards.”
Overview of Collaborative Activities
The role of the NSF ASCEND Engine in the Colorado Whole-of-State Homeland Defense and Resilience Working Group will be to:
- Co-Chair the Environmental Resilience Pillar of the Working Group, contributing subject matter expertise from the Engine and its partners to the development, refinement, and ultimately adoption of the framework strategy in Colorado. Host an annual leadership roundtable on behalf of the Environmental Resilience Pillar. Represent the Environmental Resilience Pillar in an annual Colorado Whole of State Homeland Defense and Resilience summit that brings together the four Pillars of the strategy's framework. Explore the expansion of the strategy to the broader Mountain West region through an observational period with collaborating States to examine pilot activities in Colorado and assess opportunities for refinement and adoption.
About the NSF ASCEND Engine:
