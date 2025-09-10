NARSSA Quickly Connects Americans With Its Nationwide Network Of Social Security Experts Via Phone, Email & Social Media

Registered Social Security Analysts

Registered Social Security Analysts Are Certified Experts and Available Nationwide to Compliment Services Offered by the Social Security Administration

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA ®), the nation's leading professional organization that educates and certifies an elite group of Social Security advisors, has announced that its nationwide team of Registered Social Security Analysts (RSSAs) are available in minutes to help Americans with their Social Security questions and benefits. In addition to being available in-person, RSSA 's are reachable in most cases via phone, email and various social media platforms, making them an ideal contact for Americans that need immediate and reliable access to a credentialed expert specializing in Social Security.

To meet the overwhelming need of the public regarding their Social Security benefits, NARSSA is optimized operationally to complement services offered by the Social Security Administration (SSA), including additional layers of support and specialization beyond what the SSA offers. Itemized below are a list of services that RSSAs throughout the country can immediately render to Americans as it relates to, in some cases, a reduction in services by the SSA.

List of current services RSSAs offer Americans to help offset part of the reduction in services at the Social Security Administration:

-As SSA is harder to reach (less employees, less offices), RSSAs can step in and are available to any American, regardless of location. RSSAs are currently based --in 47 states (with the exception of Montana, North Dakota, Vermont and Washington D.C.)

-Personalized advice and discussion about an individual and/or couple's Social Security benefits

-Up-to-date details and clarifications on SSA press releases

-Confirmation on validity of media statements about SSA

-Clarification of how the SSA trust funds pay benefits

-Explanations about proposed SSA legislation

-Guidance on the future funding of the SSA program and interpretation of the annual Trustees report

”Our mission at NARSSA is to make sure that every American who has questions about their Social Security benefits has access to educated and trained professionals using powerful software to help them make their most optimal claiming strategy choice.” said Martha Shedden, President and Co-Founder of NARSSA. "Workers have contributed payroll taxes into the Social Security program throughout their working years and have earned these benefits. They are entitled to receive what they are eligible for through a timely and uncomplicated process.”

Prior to the SSA reducing its services, RSSA was already offering Social Security income planning and analyses services to Americans. Itemized below are a list of services that RSSAs throughout the country offer both individuals and couples as it relates to planning for retirement starting with their Social Security benefits. To locate an RSSA near you, please visit the following site: find-an-rssa/

Social Security income planning, for retirement, spousal, survivor, dependent, and disability benefits, offered by RSSAs can include the following services:

-Comprehensive Social Security personalized claiming guidance and analyses showing all possible combinations of strategies for simple and more complex cases:

--Divorce and Multiple Marriages

--Dependent Benefits

--Survivor Benefit Planning

--Earnings test cases and Initial filing year differences

-Confirmation on eligibility for retirement, spousal, and survivor benefits

-Verification of monthly, annual and lifetime benefits to be collected based on different claiming strategies

-Assistance with setting up my Social Security accounts on SSA

-Explanations and contrasts between the three types of earnings records able to be downloaded

-Instructions on downloading the specific earnings data file used to analyze claiming options

-Verification of retirees' benefit amounts for retirees currently collecting

-Guidance on determining the optimal filing dates based on personal circumstances: single, married couple, divorced, survivor, dependents, including children, and disabled

-Advisory services for general questions about benefits

-Advisory services for interpreting letters received from the SSA, which are sometimes written in SSA jargon which individuals do not understand

-Answers about specific SSA rules that apply to the applicant, such as the earnings test and dual entitlement.)

-Clarification of complex rules including and providing sources and verification

-Filing Preparation – gathering the right documentation

-Analysis of future earnings impacts to benefit amounts

-Self-Employed business owner Social Security and tax efficiency guidance.

-Assistance with filing disputes, appeals, and earnings record corrections

-Describing hidden options and pitfalls – like 6-month retroactive filing, voluntary suspension of benefits, and the earnings test

-Assisting with international totalization agreement scenarios

Additional resources will be available to RSSAs and their clients via a new industry partnership that will be announced soon.

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA) is transforming the way Americans approach Social Security. With their RSSA Roadmap software, often described as the“TurboTax Live for Social Security,” NARSSA offers an integrated platform combining software, education, and professional support.“We help individuals and families make informed Social Security decisions, improving retirement outcomes and financial resiliency.”

For advisors, NARSSA provides the education, training, technology, and credentialing needed to enhance client services, build trust, and expand their practices. Our mission is simple: to ensure every American gets every dollar in Social Security benefits they deserve.

For more information, visit

Note: RSSA® and the term Registered Social Security Analyst® are registered U.S trademarks owned by NARSSA.



