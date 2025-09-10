ARGYLE Haus Announces Strategic Partnership With Global Capital Network To Bring Fashion Startups Access To Investors

ARGYLE GCN

ARGYLE Haus partners with Global Capital Network to connect fashion startups with investors funding $50K–$5M.

- Houman SalemLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ARGYLE Haus of Apparel , a leading Los Angeles–based fashion design and apparel manufacturing firm, today revealed a new strategic alliance with Global Capital Network (GCN). Through this partnership, ARGYLE Haus becomes GCN's exclusive fashion industry partner, creating a first-of-its-kind pipeline between emerging apparel brands and investors seeking high-growth opportunities.Under this partnership, ARGYLE Haus clients will gain unique exposure to GCN's established community of venture capitalists, angel investors, and family offices, with the ability to secure early-stage funding ranging from $50,000 to $5 million. This partnership positions ARGYLE Haus as more than just a design and manufacturing hub-it becomes a launchpad for the next generation of fashion brands and businesses."This collaboration underscores our commitment to helping fashion entrepreneurs not only design and produce their collections but also position them for real market success," said Houman Salem, CEO of ARGYLE Haus of Apparel. "By connecting our clients with investors, we're bridging the gap between creative vision and financial backing. We believe the next household fashion names will emerge from this platform."Josh Bois, CEO of Global Capital Network, added: "GCN has always focused on identifying the brightest new opportunities across industries. Partnering with ARGYLE Haus gives us a unique lens into the fashion world-a sector full of innovation and consumer demand. Together, we're making it easier for investors to discover and support the next Lululemon or Fashion Nova."For investors, this partnership represents a unique chance to get in on the ground floor of what could become the next Lululemon or Fashion Nova. For entrepreneurs, it provides both professional-grade apparel solutions and an avenue to secure the capital necessary for scaling.***About ARGYLE Haus of ApparelARGYLE Haus of Apparel is a Los Angeles–based design house and apparel manufacturer specializing in helping startup and growth-stage fashion brands. With over a decade of experience and more than 1,000 brand launches, ARGYLE Haus provides end-to-end services, including design, development, and USA-based production.About Global Capital NetworkGlobal Capital Network connects entrepreneurs with a worldwide pool of investors, including venture capital firms, angel investors, and family offices. With decades of experience and a proven track record, GCN creates funding opportunities across industries, supporting innovative businesses ready to scale.

Houman Salem

Argyle Haus of Apparel

+1 818-979-9955 ext. 1000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.