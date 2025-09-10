Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Receives New Egyptian Ambassador Credentials


2025-09-10 09:56:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received Wednesday credentials of Egyptian Ambassador to the country, Mohammad Abulwafa, at the Ministry's Diwan.
Minister Al-Yahya wished the newly appointed Ambassador success in his endeavors and the for the sturdy bilateral ties between the two nations further progress and prosperity. (end)
