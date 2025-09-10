Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amiri Diwan Min., Head Of Crown Prince Diwan Receives Saudi, Bahraini, Qatari Envoys


2025-09-10 09:56:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday at Bayan Palace Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud, Ambassador of Bahrain Salah Al-Maliki, and Ambassador of Qatar Ali Al-Mahmoud, to extend congratulations on their appointment to their new posts.
Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs also received a number of members of the Kuwaiti Sports Club for Deaf in his office at Bayan Palace. (end)
