Spain Welcomes EU Proposal To Partially Suspend Partnership With Israeli Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Spain on Wednesday welcomed the European Commission's proposal to partially suspend the EU's partnership agreement with the Israeli occupation authorities and impose sanctions on extremist Israeli ministers.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters that the Spanish government welcomed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to partially suspend the trade agreement, "though Spain is looking forward to its full suspension."
He stressed that der Leyen has Spain's full support for moving forward with the partial suspension of the agreement, and that she has the support of all the Spanish people who want "peace, justice, and dignity for the Palestinian people and an end to the massacre of innocents in Gaza."
Albares also welcomed the imposition of sanctions on extremist ministers in the Israeli government who are obstructing the two-state solution.
He noted that Spain has long "strongly and insistently" demanded these measures, noting that "thanks to Spain's leadership and influence within the European Union in defending innocent civilians in Gaza, these issues are finally beginning to be put on the table."
Earlier today, Von der Leyen said the Commission would propose imposing sanctions on extremist Israeli ministers and a partial suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.
She noted that the Commission would establish a donor group for the Palestinians next month, including a tool for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. (end)
hnd
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters that the Spanish government welcomed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to partially suspend the trade agreement, "though Spain is looking forward to its full suspension."
He stressed that der Leyen has Spain's full support for moving forward with the partial suspension of the agreement, and that she has the support of all the Spanish people who want "peace, justice, and dignity for the Palestinian people and an end to the massacre of innocents in Gaza."
Albares also welcomed the imposition of sanctions on extremist ministers in the Israeli government who are obstructing the two-state solution.
He noted that Spain has long "strongly and insistently" demanded these measures, noting that "thanks to Spain's leadership and influence within the European Union in defending innocent civilians in Gaza, these issues are finally beginning to be put on the table."
Earlier today, Von der Leyen said the Commission would propose imposing sanctions on extremist Israeli ministers and a partial suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.
She noted that the Commission would establish a donor group for the Palestinians next month, including a tool for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. (end)
hnd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment