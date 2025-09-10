Ukraine Calls Israeli Strike on Qatar "Gross Violation of International Law"
(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, Ukraine has officially labeled Israel's recent strike on Hamas officials in Qatar’s capital, Doha, as "unacceptable." The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's statement declared the attack, which took place in a densely populated area with international diplomatic missions, a "gross violation of international law and contradicts the efforts of the international community for de-escalation in the region."
Kyiv reiterated its strong support for Qatar, recognizing its vital role as a mediator in the ongoing Gaza peace talks. Ukraine highlighted that any violation of Qatar’s sovereignty is unacceptable. The Ukrainian government also affirmed its backing for Qatar’s diplomatic initiatives aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Ukraine expressed its conviction that all parties involved should avoid actions that could undermine Qatar's mediation efforts. The statement ended with an urgent plea for all sides to immediately halt violence and resume negotiations.
The Israeli military acknowledged conducting a "precise strike targeting the senior leadership" of the Palestinian group Hamas. Qatar, however, denounced the action as a "cowardly" attack, noting that the strike hit residential buildings where members of Hamas’ political bureau resided. The Gulf nation has been a central player, alongside the U.S. and Egypt, in brokering a truce for the conflict in Gaza, where over 64,600 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.
