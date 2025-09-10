Global Apparel Market Winners And Losers In 2025 Luxury Brands Face Slowdown Due To Weaker Demand From Aspirational Shoppers
Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Winners and Losers in the Global Apparel Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The 2025 Winners and Losers in the Global Apparel Market report includes analysis of the performance of the key global apparel players, with 2025 market share estimates for the top 20 brands.
Shein is expected to win the most share in 2025 as its low prices and speed-to-market entice consumers away from competitors like H&M and Primark, however, US sales will be particularly challenging for it due to the closure of the de minimis exemption. UNIQLO will be the second biggest winner thanks to international expansion and its quality products offering strong value for money. Zara's upward trajectory is expected to finally come to a halt in 2025, as shoppers steer away from or turn to cheaper players for trend-led designs.
Scope
- Fast fashion brands continue to thrive. Brands offering quality at value prices are suceeding Luxury players hit by slowdown among aspirational shoppers. Global brands with American heritage struggle with international desirability. Versatile sportswear brands are stealing share from those with lower style credentials Tariffs force brands to raise prices in the US
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary TOP 20 GLOBAL APPAREL BRANDS: MARKET SHARES 2023-2025 Top 20 Global Apparel Brands: Market Shares 2023-2025(f) (1-10) Top 20 Global Apparel Brands: Market Shares 2023-2025(f) (11-20)
2025 WINNERS & LOSERS
2025 Brand Outlooks - Winning Share
2025 Brand Outlooks - Stable Share
2025 Brand Outlooks - Losing Share
- METHODOLOGY
List of Tables
Companies Featured
- Nike Adidas Shein Zara UNIQLO H&M Louis Vuitton Skechers New Balance Hermes Puma Primark Lululemon Chanel Levi's Target Jordan Decathlon Old Navy Gucci
