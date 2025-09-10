Global Apparel Market Winners And Losers In 2025 Luxury Brands Face Slowdown Due To Weaker Demand From Aspirational Shoppers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shein's fast-fashion appeal and affordability will drive market share gains, while UNIQLO benefits from quality and global reach. Zara faces challenges from cheaper trend-driven brands. Fast fashion thrives, luxury declines, and versatile sportswear gains influence, while tariffs impact US pricing.

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Winners and Losers in the Global Apparel Market" report

The 2025 Winners and Losers in the Global Apparel Market report includes analysis of the performance of the key global apparel players, with 2025 market share estimates for the top 20 brands.

Shein is expected to win the most share in 2025 as its low prices and speed-to-market entice consumers away from competitors like H&M and Primark, however, US sales will be particularly challenging for it due to the closure of the de minimis exemption. UNIQLO will be the second biggest winner thanks to international expansion and its quality products offering strong value for money. Zara's upward trajectory is expected to finally come to a halt in 2025, as shoppers steer away from or turn to cheaper players for trend-led designs.

Scope



Fast fashion brands continue to thrive.

Brands offering quality at value prices are suceeding

Luxury players hit by slowdown among aspirational shoppers.

Global brands with American heritage struggle with international desirability.

Versatile sportswear brands are stealing share from those with lower style credentials Tariffs force brands to raise prices in the US

