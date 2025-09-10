Coalesce Joins Snowflake For Snowflake World Tour 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Coalesce will showcase the real-world impact of data & AI innovation in 12 cities worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce, the only data transformation and governance platform designed for the AI era, today announced its global participation in the Snowflake World Tour 2025 in 12 cities across the Americas, EMEA, and APJ. At seven tour stops, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, New York City, Paris, and Sydney, Coalesce customers will showcase how they are delivering trusted, AI-ready data faster, such as reducing data integration times from 80 hours to 30 minutes, increasing user engagement by 721%, and more.

The tour kicked off in Sydney on August 14 with Moose Toys VP of IT Cyril Lam sharing how his team transformed scattered regional spreadsheets into lightning-fast global insights, tracking everything from Bluey sales spikes to TikTok trends and live shipment ETAs at a fraction of the cost, in a fraction of the time of legacy solutions.

Next, at the October 1, 2025 stop in Berlin, RSG Group-the global fitness powerhouse behind Gold's Gym, McFIT, and JOHN REED-will demonstrate how their lean data team transformed its manual fragmented data infrastructure into a scalable, low-maintenance analytics engine to meet the growing data needs of 900+ studios in 30 countries.

“Coalesce has changed the way we work by turning a complex, opaque landscape into one we can see, trust, and evolve with confidence,” said Christopher Rüge, Head of Data and Business Intelligence at RSG Group.“What used to feel like navigating a maze now reads like a clear map: every transformation is transparent, every dependency is visible, and every change is traceable down to the column. That clarity has shortened delivery times and removed bottlenecks. Now, instead of troubleshooting fragile scripts, we're building the models that power real outcomes-everything from lifecycle insights to geospatial analyses that help our expansion teams evaluate new locations with confidence.”

In addition to its customer-led sessions, Coalesce will host Hands-On Labs in Stockholm and Amsterdam, a live Demo in London, and a Happy Hour in New York City to foster both technical learning and community connections.

Customer Stories Driving the Tour

Throughout the tour, Coalesce and Snowflake customers will share how the companies' collaboration helps them deliver trusted, AI-ready data at scale:



Moose Toys - From scattered spreadsheets to real-time global insights into Bluey sales and TikTok trends (Sydney)

RSG Group - Transforming manual processes into scalable, GDPR-compliant analytics (Berlin)

Centric Brands - Migrating from SAP Analytics to enable self-service at scale (NYC)

Redwood Logistics - From four-day deployments to 15-minute automation across complex supply chain operations (Chicago)

St. Jean - Enabling data-driven growth in food manufacturing (Paris)

Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) - Building a 30TB data hub to power analytics at the nation's largest electric distribution cooperative (Dallas) Vodafone - Transforming telecom analytics for innovation at scale (Amsterdam)



“Snowflake World Tour is where enterprise data teams come to see what's next,” said Armon Petrossian, Co-Founder and CEO of Coalesce.“Whether it's accelerating migrations from legacy tools, standardizing development for scale, or embedding AI-powered automation into daily workflows, Coalesce enables Snowflake customers to modernize faster-with governance and quality built in.”

AI-Powered Innovation on Display

Attendees will see the latest Coalesce AI capabilities, including Coalesce Copilot for AI-assisted SQL generation, metadata exploration, and lineage tracking, plus AI-powered migration accelerators that cut re-platforming timelines from months to weeks.

Coalesce JOIN Events: Data + Drinks + Real Talk

In addition to the Snowflake World Tour, Coalesce is hosting JOIN: Where Data Minds Connect-a three-city community series in San Francisco, Atlanta, and Phoenix this September. Featuring Joe Reis, best-selling author of Fundamentals of Data Engineering, each evening blends local flavor, candid conversations, and networking for data leaders and practitioners. Learn more and RSVP here .

About Coalesce

Coalesce is the only data transformation and governance platform designed for the AI era. Built on a metadata-driven framework, Coalesce gives data teams the speed to build and deploy transformations 10× faster-while enforcing the standards, structure, and governance needed to scale sustainably. With Coalesce Catalog, transformation and metadata management come together in a single solution, enabling discovery, trust, and collaboration across the business. Whether accelerating AI-assisted migrations from legacy tools or future-proofing enterprise data architectures, Coalesce provides the guardrails and efficiency to keep data teams AI-ready.

