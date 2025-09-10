Viviana Castrillon Becomes First Latin American Star To Launch AI Digital Twin On Dreampal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin American supermodel and entrepreneur Viviana Castrillon (4.7M Instagram followers) has made history as the first Latin American celebrity to launch an AI-powered digital twin on DreamPal , an innovative chat platform redefining fan engagement from DreamX Inc..

Best known for her successful brand VC Dreams Lingerie, Castrillon is now pioneering a new era of celebrity interaction. Her AI digital twin allows fans to connect 24/7 through text, voice, and image-based conversations - creating an experience that feels closer and more personal than ever.

DreamPal's human feedback reinforced learning system ensures the AI persona evolves with each interaction, while its unique affection level system unlocks exclusive features as fans deepen their connection with Castrillon's digital counterpart.

This represents the future of celebrity engagement,” said a DreamPal spokesperson.“Viviana's digital twin blends her authentic personality with AI innovation, offering fans unprecedented access and interaction.”

Castrillon ranks as one of the most-followed Latin American women on Instagram, behind only Shakira and Sofia Vergara. By embracing AI technology, she positions herself at the forefront of a digital entertainment revolution, signaling a new chapter for celebrity-fan relationships in the region and beyond.

Viviana's digital twin is now live on DreamPal, offering immersive experiences, personalized conversations, custom image generation, and evolving AI interactions.

Availability: Viviana Castrillon's AI digital twin is now live. Fans can begin their immersive experience by downloading the DreamPal app or visiting the platform online.

About Viviana Castrillon: Viviana Castrillon is a Colombian international model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer with a following of over 4.5 million on Instagram. She is the founder of the successful lingerie brand VC Dreams and holds the titles of Miss Playboy Colombia and Miss Playboy Latin America. She is recognized as one of the most influential digital personalities in Latin America.

About DreamPal: DreamPal is a leading AI chat platform dedicated to creating immersive and meaningful connections between users and AI companions. Using state-of-the-art technology, DreamPal offers personalized, evolving interactions that redefine the boundaries of digital entertainment and companionship.

