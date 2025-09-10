A2P & Business Messaging Market Report 2025-2030 Ios RCS Support, Fraud Challenges, And Emerging OTT Capabilities As Key Disruptors In The Business Messaging Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The A2P messaging market offers opportunities for revenue growth through strategic partnerships, adoption by SMEs, and increasing demand for rich media messaging. Key areas include monetizing RCS, overcoming SMS challenges, and leveraging OTT channels. Industry-specific needs and evolving use cases drive these opportunities.

The extensive A2P & Business Messaging research suite comprises detailed analysis of a market undergoing rapid evolution. It provides guidance to mobile operators on how to navigate this shift and grow revenue from business messaging in the future. This report assesses the significant disruption in the market; including Rich Communication Services (RCS) support on iOS, SMS challenged with high prices and fraud, and over-the-top (OTT) business messaging channels launching new capabilities and undercutting SMS prices.

The A2P messaging market report includes several different options that can be purchased separately. This includes access to a market forecast of A2P messaging traffic and revenue, split by A2P SMS, RCS business messaging, and OTT business messaging channels, and further split by eight industries. This includes a comprehensive study highlighting the latest market trends and opportunities, as well as a Competitor Leaderboard document containing an extensive analysis of the major players in the A2P messaging space, backed by 18 interviews with leading market players. The coverage can also be purchased as a full research suite, containing all these elements and including a substantial discount.

The study will provide operators with recommendations on how to effectively monetise A2P SMS and RCS business messaging over the next few years. Moreover, it assesses the A2P SMS, RCS business messaging, and OTT business messaging markets in detail; identifying key trends impacting the growth of each channel.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This market study examines the A2P & Business Messaging landscape in detail; assessing how disruption within the market will impact the future growth in operator revenue from business messaging; providing insight into where future growth in business messaging traffic will be, and key use cases driving this growth. The report offers in-depth analysis of the strategic opportunities for operators; addressing key partnership and monetisation opportunities.

It evaluates industry-level opportunities for A2P messaging growth; summarising the forecasted growth in traffic across A2P SMS, RCS business messaging, and OTT business messaging for each industry. The research provides an understanding of each industry's needs from business messaging, and how these needs will drive the shift in business messaging channel preferences for different industry use cases over the next few years.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

This A2P & Business Messaging market study includes a Competitor Leaderboard report, which provides detailed evaluation and market positioning of 24 A2P messaging vendors. The vendors are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers, based on product and capability assessments.

Key Features



Market Dynamics: Provides detailed insight into the outlook of the A2P messaging market; assessing key drivers to future market growth, including the impact of small and medium-sized enterprise adoption, as well as the growth in demand for rich media and conversational messaging use cases. It addresses key partnerships that A2P messaging players must prioritise for future success in the market, as well as essential business models. The research also explores the shift in demand for business messaging traffic across key industries, including banking, insurance, healthcare, hospitality, retail, transportation, media & entertainment, and IT & tech.

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities, industry trends, and findings within the A2P messaging market; accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders.

Benchmark Industry Forecasts: This provides market sizing and forecasts for the A2P messaging market, including five-year forecasts for total A2P messaging traffic, and operator and messaging platform revenue split by A2P SMS, RCS business messaging, and OTT business messaging, and further split by industry, including banking, insurance, healthcare, hospitality, retail, transportation, media & entertainment, and IT & tech. The Competitor Leaderboard: Key industry player capability and capacity assessment for 24 A2P messaging vendors, via the Competitor Leaderboard.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research suite for the A2P & Business Messaging market includes access to the full set of market forecast data of over 210 tables and more than 146,000 datapoints. Metrics in the research suite include:



Total A2P messaging traffic and revenue, split by channel:



A2P SMS



RCS Business Messaging

OTT Business Messaging

Total A2P messaging traffic and revenue is then further split by industry:



Banking



Insurance



Healthcare



Hospitality



Retail & eCommerce



Transportation



Media & Entertainment



IT & Tech

Other Total messaging platform revenue from business messaging.

The Competitor Leaderboard for A2P & Business Messaging includes the following key players:



Bird

CEQUENS

Clickatell

Comviva

Globe Teleservices

Global Message Services (GMS)

Infobip

Interop Technologies

LANCK Telecom

LINK Mobility

Mitto

Monty Mobile

Orange Wholesale

Plivo

Proximus Global

Sinch

SMSPortal

Soprano Design

Syniverse

Tanla Platforms

Tata Communications

Twilio Vonage

