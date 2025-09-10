Canadian Hearing Services Proudly Awards Twenty-Nine Scholarships To Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Students For The 2025-2026 Academic Year

Toronto, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASL

Canadian Hearing Services is proud to announce the awarding of 29 scholarships to Deaf and hard of hearing students across Canada for the 2025–2026 academic year. This continued investment in students year after year underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting post-secondary education and accessibility. Since launching the scholarship program in 2017, we have awarded an incredible 192 scholarships, breaking down barriers and empowering Deaf and hard of hearing students to pursue their academic goals - many of whom have gone on to pursue higher education including master's degrees and launch meaningful, successful careers.

“These scholarships represent empowerment, access, and the belief that these students deserve every opportunity to build bright, successful futures,” said Julia N. Dumanian, President & Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Hearing Services.“We are proud to continue offering these scholarships as part of our commitment to accessibility, education, and community impact. We wish each of this year's scholarship recipients' great success and look forward to the incredible contributions they will make in the years ahead.”

Recipient of The Honourable David C. Onley Scholarship award, Sofia Olaizola will be attending Dalhousie University this September to begin her journey toward a career in audiology. Growing up hard of hearing, she was deeply inspired by incredible audiologists - especially those with lived experience who supported her along the way - and now she hopes to make the same impact for others.“To me, this scholarship represents more than just financial help, it's a vote of confidence in who I am and who I'm becoming,” said Sofia.“As a hard of hearing student, it means a lot to be recognized by an organization that understands the value of lived experience.”

Congratulations to the 2025-2026 National Scholarship Recipients!

Recipient of The Honourable David C. Onley Scholarship award:

Sofia Olaizola

Dalhousie University

Recipients of the 2025-2026 National Scholarship Sponsored by Element

Element has generously sponsored scholarships for five outstanding students for a period of four years, helping to support their future academic success.

"At Element, we believe education is a powerful catalyst for change. By supporting Canadian Hearing Services' National Scholarship recipients, we are proud to help Deaf and hard-of-hearing students pursue their goals and lead with purpose - knowing they have a strong community of support behind them." - Candace Allixendir, VP Communications and Community Investment

We are delighted to recognize the five deserving students who will be receiving a National Scholarship sponsored by Element:

Cristiano Batista , British Columbia Institute of Technology

Billie-Jo Skevington , Loyalist College

Lily Beauregard , Loyalist College

Muhammad Azaan Azher , McMaster University

Rebecca Leigh , Yorkville University

Congratulations to the following recipients of the Canadian Hearing Services National Scholarship: