Canadian Hearing Services Proudly Awards Twenty-Nine Scholarships To Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Students For The 2025-2026 Academic Year
| Asvin Sivaloganathan
Toronto Metropolitan University
| Harkaran Dhah
Camosun College
| Omnia Mustafa
Humber Polytechnic
| Brittany Gillies-Hamilton
Queen's University
| Jordan Lau
University of Ottawa
| Reeghan Funk
Northwest Polytechnic
|Candide Kibonge University of British Columbia
| Katherine Viney
University of Guelph
| Rylind Davis
Lakehead University
| Claudia Bogdanowicz
Laurentian University
| Lynden Doyle
Memorial University
| Serena Kennedy-Hailu
Simon Fraser University
| Emi Morse
Saint Mary's University
| Lyvia Steele
Queen's University
| Sivamayan Partheepan
Centennial College
| Emily Lam-Luong
University of Toronto
| Maaviya Kureshi
Toronto Metropolitan University
| Somya Khurana
McMaster University
| Gemma Greco
Humber Polytechnic
| Milo El Chaar
York University
| Tammy Gray
Langara College
| Hannah Davison
Queen's University
| O'Malley Holmes
Carleton University
This achievement was made possible through the generous and unwavering support of our donors, corporate sponsors, Element, and participants in our annual President's Scholarship Golf Tournament. We extend our deepest gratitude to all those who have contributed to the success of the National Scholarship Program.
2025 - 2028 Corporate Sponsor:
Element
2025 Golf Tournament Supporters:
Platinum Sponsors: Coco Group, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd., Mathews Dinsdale & Clark LLP
Gold Sponsors: Enginess, JRP Employee Benefit Solutions
Silver Sponsors: Baycor Construction Ltd., Catapult ERP
Bronze Sponsors: Hall Telecommunications Supply Ltd. in partnership with Panasonic and Williams Sound, Level5 Strategy, POI Business Interiors
Copper Sponsors: The ABER Group, BSQUARED, Compu-SOLVE Technologies, Trinetra Systems Inc.
Brass Sponsor: Oticon Canada, 3D Network Technology
In-Kind Sponsors: National Post, Imaged Advertising Creations, Porter Airlines, MLSE
Donors: Timothy Andradé, Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons, Francine McMullen, May Ramdial, Noor Ratansi
ABOUT THE NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
Canadian Hearing Services proudly offers scholarships to Deaf and hard of hearing students to break down financial barriers to post-secondary education. Our National Scholarship Program , which launched in 2017, is the largest scholarship program in Canada that exclusively supports Deaf and hard of hearing students.
Scholarships are available for undergraduate and graduate students, including mature students attending accredited post-secondary institutions inside or outside of Canada. Scholarship grants are $3,000 for full-time students and $1,000 for part-time students. Grants may be applied to cover tuition, residence, educational resources and accommodations such as notetakers, interpreters, tutors and communication devices. Students who receive funding remain eligible for the same level of funding for up to four consecutive years.
A committee of Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing business leaders and academics review the application process each year. Scholarships are awarded based on financial and accommodation needs along with other factors.
Help break down barriers to higher education and build brighter futures.
MAKE A DONATION TO THE NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
ABOUT CANADIAN HEARING SERVICES
We empower lives. Proudly Canadian since 1940, Canadian Hearing Services is the country's leader in accessibility, programs, services, education, and products that enable the Deaf and hard of hearing community to overcome barriers to participation. Building on over 85 years of experience, we deliver leading-edge accessibility solutions, clinical and social services. Our team is committed to upholding the highest standards, as recognized by Accreditation Canada's Exemplary Standing. We offer scholarships to students in need across the country, and we are the largest nonprofit organization in Canada funding research that improves the quality of life for Deaf and hard of hearing people.
Media Contact:
Lisa Flowers, Marketing and Communications
... / 647-327-1344
