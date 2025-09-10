Revefi Named A Cool Vendor In The 2025 Gartner® Cool Vendorstm In Data Management:The 'Modern Data Stack' Grows Up Report

Cool Vendor Gartner Data Management

Revefi

Revefi recognized for its AI Agent, platform that unifies FinOps, DataOps, data observability, quality & performance optimization to streamline data operations

- Sanjay AgrawalREDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Revefi, a pioneer in Automated Cloud FinOps and DataOps, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Cool Vendors in Data Management: The 'Modern Data Stack' Grows Up report.As data stacks grow in scale and complexity of data platforms and now with AI, many organizations struggle to see a positive return on their data investments. Since its launch in 2023, Revefi has taken a fundamentally different approach to help data teams with lightweight, AI-native solutions that deliver fast, intuitive, and automated outcomes."We are thrilled to be recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor," said Sanjay Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Revefi. "Organizations using Snowflake, Databricks, Google and AWS have failed to realize positive data ROI due to cost overruns, poor performance, inadequate data observability and data quality due to reliance on primitive platform capability and attempting to do it themselves.”“Revefi is looking forward to playing a significant role in helping enterprises with the significant data management transformations underway, helping organizations to move away from the reliance on large, "all-inclusive platforms".The era of manual tuning, reactive firefighting, failed projects and budget surprises in data management is over and is giving way to a new standard of AI-native automation and proactive optimization. Revefi has been helping data teams at F500 Enterprises such as AMD, Verisk, Stanley Black & Decker and Ocean Spray gain significant ROI from their data investments.Revefi's reflects the need for a new approach to today's complex, AI, data and cloud stacks:- A single platform that unifies augmented FinOps, DataOps , data observability, data quality and performance optimization.- AI agent, RADEN that autonomously monitors the enterprise data estate and delivers automated outcomes.- Self-tuning, self-driving capabilities of RADEN that delivers autonomous remediation and automated configuration.- Dramatically reduced setup time and rapid time to value, often 5 minutes.Learn moreIf you would like to explore how Enterprises such as AMD, Verisk, Stanley Black & Decker, Ingersoll-Rand and Oceanspray are using Revefi, click here for a free value assessment .SourceGartner, Cool Vendors in Data Management: The 'Modern Data Stack' Grows Up, 29 August 2025, By Nina Showell, Aaron Rosenbaum, Robert Thanaraj, Michele Launi, Ehtisham Zaidi, Masud Miraz.Gartner DisclaimerGARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About RevefiRevefi is the creator of RADEN, an AI Agent for Data Spend Optimization. Founded in 2021 by data experts and ThoughtSpot co-founders Sanjay Agrawal and Shashank Gupta, Revefi's AI and ML-powered platform automates complex FinOps, data observability, data quality, and DataOps use cases with results in 5 minutes. To learn more, visit Revefi .Media ContactGirish Bhat...

