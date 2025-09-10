Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Saudi Foreign Minister
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud.
During the call, HH the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stressed Saudi Arabia's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the blatant Israeli attack that targeted the residential headquarters of a number of Hamas leaders. He considered it a criminal act and a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and a threat to the security of the State of Qatar and the countries of the region. He stressed that Saudi Arabia stands with the State of Qatar in the measures it may take to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty.
In turn, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty against the blatant Israeli attack..
