Qatar Forms Security And Legal Team In Response To Israeli Attack

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi made the following statement:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet condemned in the strongest terms the criminal and cowardly Israeli attack, which represents state terrorism, and which targeted yesterday (Tuesday) residential headquarters of a number of members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in Doha. This attack is a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, a serious threat to the security and safety of its citizens and residents, and a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.

The Cabinet reiterated that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security, preserve its sovereignty, stand with its brothers and friends, and support the just causes of peoples. It will not tolerate this criminal attack, which came at a time when the State of Qatar is making its utmost efforts to establish peace in the region. This proves the aggressive tendencies of the Israeli government, its state terrorism, its disregard for the UN Charter and international laws, and its disregard for the sovereignty of states and the sanctity of their territories. This requires a firm stand from the international community and decisive measures to deter the reckless, irresponsible, and reckless Israeli practices, which are likely to undermine the foundations of regional security and world peace.

The Cabinet expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy for the martyrdom of Corporal Badr Saad Mohammed Al-Humaidi Al-Dosari, who was martyred while carrying out his duties at the Israeli target site.

The Council also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs who were killed as a result of the treacherous Israeli attack, which also resulted in a number of injuries among security personnel and civilians.

The Council expressed its deep thanks and appreciation to the brotherly and friendly countries, regional and international organizations and bodies that rushed to condemn and denounce the treacherous Israeli attack, and declared their support for the State of Qatar, in a global consensus that embodied the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity with Qatar and its people and its firm positions for peace, justice and the rights of peoples.

The Council then heard a briefing from His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), on the facts of the Israeli attack, the security measures and procedures that were taken, and the efforts made to contain its repercussions. The Council decided to assign the Minister of Interior to form a team headed by His Excellency to review all procedures taken in such cases.

It also decided to form a legal team headed by H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to take all legal measures against the treacherous Israeli attack, considering it an assault on the state's sovereignty and a flagrant violation of international law, conventions, and norms.