Kremlin Declines to Address Drone in Poland Allegations
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday refrained from responding to Poland’s claims of a drone strike by Russia.
During a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov explained that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Defense Ministry, and any formal statement regarding the event would come directly from the military service.
"We would not like to comment on this in any way. This is not our area of expertise. This is the prerogative of the Defense Ministry," he stated.
When asked whether the Polish authorities had sought any communication following the incident, Peskov noted that the Kremlin had not received any such requests.
"The EU and NATO leaders accuse Russia of provocation on a daily basis. Most of the time, without even caring to present at least some kind of argument," he added.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk asserted on Wednesday that approximately ten drones were intercepted over Poland the previous night, labeling them as "Russian."
The Polish Foreign Ministry also called in Russian embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Andrey Ordash in Warsaw to protest what it described as the "Russian origin of the drones."
Following the meeting at the ministry, Ordash commented that Poland had not provided any evidence regarding the supposed Russian provenance of the drones downed over its territory.
During a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov explained that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Defense Ministry, and any formal statement regarding the event would come directly from the military service.
"We would not like to comment on this in any way. This is not our area of expertise. This is the prerogative of the Defense Ministry," he stated.
When asked whether the Polish authorities had sought any communication following the incident, Peskov noted that the Kremlin had not received any such requests.
"The EU and NATO leaders accuse Russia of provocation on a daily basis. Most of the time, without even caring to present at least some kind of argument," he added.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk asserted on Wednesday that approximately ten drones were intercepted over Poland the previous night, labeling them as "Russian."
The Polish Foreign Ministry also called in Russian embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Andrey Ordash in Warsaw to protest what it described as the "Russian origin of the drones."
Following the meeting at the ministry, Ordash commented that Poland had not provided any evidence regarding the supposed Russian provenance of the drones downed over its territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment