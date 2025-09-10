Fire At Industrial Facility In Vinnytsia Caused By Russian Attack Extinguished

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook .

At present, the debris of the destroyed building is being cleared.

Psychologists of the SES assisted 31 affected individuals, including three children who experienced an acute stress reaction.

As reported, during the night and morning of September 10, the Vinnytsia region suffered a missile and drone attack. An industrial enterprise in Vinnytsia was destroyed, about 30 residential buildings were damaged, and one person was injured.

Russian escalation in Poland was deliberate - Kallas

Buildings of a college, a primary school, and a kindergarten were also damaged.

Illustrative photo: SES