Plethora Businesses Advises In Strategic Acquisition Of Precision Machining Company
Orange County, CA – September 4, 2025 – Plethora Businesses, a premier lower-middle-market investment banking firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory, proudly served as the exclusive sell-side advisor in the acquisition of a leading precision machining company by a strategic holding company focused on long-term growth.
Transaction Overview
The identities of the parties involved remain confidential. The total Enterprise Value of the transaction was 60 Million dollars . Plethora Businesses provided comprehensive sell-side advisory services, guiding the seller through the transaction process to ensure a seamless and successful outcome.
About the Acquired Company
The acquired company is a trusted provider of high-precision cutting solutions, delivering advanced waterjet and laser cutting services to industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical, and architecture. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, the company provides clean, precise cuts across a diverse range of materials, including metals, plastics, glass, and composites. Renowned for its commitment to quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, the company supports both prototyping and large-scale production, meeting the most stringent tolerances and client specifications.
Acquirer's Strategic Vision
The acquiring holding company, a leader in managing lower-middle-market B2B businesses, specializes in sectors such as manufacturing, distribution, business services, environmental services, and healthcare. By prioritizing investments in people, processes, and technology-while avoiding debt-financed acquisitions-the acquirer fosters sustainable, long-term growth for its portfolio companies.
This acquisition establishes a new platform for the acquiring company in the precision machining sector, positioning the acquired business for accelerated growth and innovation.
About Plethora Businesses
Plethora Businesses is a nationally recognized M&A advisory firm headquartered in Orange County, California. With over 25 years of experience, the firm provides strategic advisory services to founders and shareholders of privately held companies in the manufacturing, logistics, engineering, and B2B services sectors.
