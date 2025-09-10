Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff Starrer Earns THIS Check

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff Starrer Earns THIS Check


2025-09-10 09:01:57
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 is likely to flop at the box office. While the film has earned 38 crores so far, earnings have declined on weekdays

Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, has been released. Sonam Bajwa is the heroine in this film, which has earned 38 crores so far.

Baaghi 4 is expected to flop. The film earned 4 crores on Tuesday. It performed well on its opening weekend, but earnings have dropped during the week.

Tiger Shroff's career is at risk. Last year's big-budget 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was a complete failure at the box office. His 'Ganapath' also flopped. So he had high hopes for this film.

Baaghi 4 did not perform well. The film earned 12 crores on the first day, 9.25 crores on the second, and 10 crores on the third.

The film has earned 38 crores in 5 days. It's now difficult for the film to recover. If 'Baaghi 4' doesn't pick up pace in the second weekend, it will be tough for it to become a hit.

MENAFN10092025007385015968ID1110043238

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search