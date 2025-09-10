Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff Starrer Earns THIS Check
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 is likely to flop at the box office. While the film has earned 38 crores so far, earnings have declined on weekdays
Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, has been released. Sonam Bajwa is the heroine in this film, which has earned 38 crores so far.
Baaghi 4 is expected to flop. The film earned 4 crores on Tuesday. It performed well on its opening weekend, but earnings have dropped during the week.
Tiger Shroff's career is at risk. Last year's big-budget 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was a complete failure at the box office. His 'Ganapath' also flopped. So he had high hopes for this film.
Baaghi 4 did not perform well. The film earned 12 crores on the first day, 9.25 crores on the second, and 10 crores on the third.
The film has earned 38 crores in 5 days. It's now difficult for the film to recover. If 'Baaghi 4' doesn't pick up pace in the second weekend, it will be tough for it to become a hit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment