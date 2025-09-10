Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff Starrer Earns THIS Check

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 is likely to flop at the box office. While the film has earned 38 crores so far, earnings have declined on weekdays

Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, has been released. Sonam Bajwa is the heroine in this film, which has earned 38 crores so far.

Baaghi 4 is expected to flop. The film earned 4 crores on Tuesday. It performed well on its opening weekend, but earnings have dropped during the week.

Tiger Shroff's career is at risk. Last year's big-budget 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was a complete failure at the box office. His 'Ganapath' also flopped. So he had high hopes for this film.

Baaghi 4 did not perform well. The film earned 12 crores on the first day, 9.25 crores on the second, and 10 crores on the third.

The film has earned 38 crores in 5 days. It's now difficult for the film to recover. If 'Baaghi 4' doesn't pick up pace in the second weekend, it will be tough for it to become a hit.