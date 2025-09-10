Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inside Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Crisis Success And Scandals


2025-09-10 09:01:57
Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has dominated politics since 1955, but recent years have been marked by both significant successes and major scandals. From a massive political funding scandal implicating top leaders to historic election losses and shifting public trust, the LDP faces an existential crisis. WATCH.

