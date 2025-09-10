Inside Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Crisis Success And Scandals

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has dominated politics since 1955, but recent years have been marked by both significant successes and major scandals. From a massive political funding scandal implicating top leaders to historic election losses and shifting public trust, the LDP faces an existential crisis. WATCH.

