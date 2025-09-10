Gamestop Q2 Results, Special Dividend News Sparks 260% Surge In Chatter On Stocktwits: Retail Says 'Buy Now, Buy All'

GameStop became the second most trending stock on Stocktwits on Wednesday, experiencing a nearly 260% increase in retail user message count on the platform over the last 24 hours following the company's release of its second-quarter results.

Shares of GameStop soared 10% in premarket trading after the company reported a rise in second-quarter revenue and profit as well as announced a special dividend. Retail sentiment on GameStop jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' territory a day ago, with message volumes at 'extremely high' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

GME sentiment and message volume September 10, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The company's quarterly revenue was $972.2 million, compared with estimates of $900 million, according to Stocktwits data. Its earnings per share came in at $0.25, compared with expectations of $0.19.

GameStop's results saw a boost from its ramp efforts to reignite growth through the collectibles market, with a deeper dive into trading cards and board games. A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that it was worth going all in on GameStop, adding,“Buy now. Buy all.”

After markets closed on Tuesday, GameStop announced a special dividend to be distributed in the form of warrants to holders of the company's common stock as of Oct. 3, 2025. The company said that each registered shareholder as of the record date will receive one warrant for every ten shares of GameStop common stock held, rounded down to the nearest whole warrant.

GameStop stated that each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $32.00, at any time following the distribution date, until the warrants expire on Oct. 30, 2026.

A user on Stocktwits stated that the“warrants news is massive” and that it could result in a new squeeze, as the“retail crowd isn't backing down yet.”

Shares of GameStop have declined nearly 25% this year and gained about 1% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.