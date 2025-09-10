Eleos Launches Smarter Support For Group Therapy And SUD Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Groups capability represents the first AI solution to deliver individual speaker summaries for group therapy sessions, enabling SUD organizations to achieve documentation compliance at scale

Eleos to unveil product updates at Quarterly Launch Event on September 17

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eleos today announced the launch of its new Groups solution to promote high-quality care across diverse post-acute settings while adhering to complex quality and compliance standards common in substance use disorder (SUD) treatment. Group therapy is a cornerstone of SUD treatment yet remains among the hardest care settings to document without risk of noncompliance. Eleos' Groups solution is the only product in the market that provides individual speaker summaries for session notes, targeting the growing demands of clients and communities to make group therapy more scalable and sustainable. The launch underscores Eleos' commitment to alleviating documentation burdens for behavioral health and SUD providers.

Accessible directly within the current Eleos Documentation product, the Groups solution is compatible with any telehealth interface and any existing EHR to seamlessly capture and analyze multi-speaker (two-plus participants) group sessions in real time, either in-person or via telehealth. With confidentiality always top of mind, audio captured during group sessions is processed in a HIPAA-compliant environment and is not saved, ensuring total patient privacy.

“Group and peer support has always been core to substance use disorder treatment, but the documentation burden has been extremely high and challenging for organizations to navigate,” said Alon Joffe, Co-Founder and CEO of Eleos.“Better documentation translates to more consistent revenue and stability for SUD treatment, making this type of support more widely accessible to an especially vulnerable client population.”

The group setting is key to effective substance use disorder treatment, yet group session documentation presents a host of challenges. To create notes that are accurate, compliant and clinically relevant, group therapy providers must sort through and organize key information from multiple participants in nonlinear conversations. Eleos' AI automatically identifies individual speakers within the group setting, separates overlapping voices, and delivers individual and group-specific note suggestions immediately after the session.

Eleos' Summer Launch Event webinar on September 17 will demonstrate how the new Groups capabilities help SUD providers and organizations:



Reduce administrative burden in high-volume group settings.

Streamline documentation without sacrificing quality.

Support clinical teams delivering all types of SUD care, including community programs and medication-assisted treatment (MAT). Free up time and attention so providers can focus on people - not paperwork.



Expanding Scale and Impact Across All Post-Acute Settings

Joffe added,“We are intensely focused on delivering setting-specific custom solutions within the post-acute marketplace. Whether addressing the distinct needs of community health, home health, hospice or SUD organizations, we are committed to building products for the underserved providers who care for the system's most at-risk, often-marginalized clients in post-acute settings, accounting for roughly $500B of all U.S. healthcare spending.”

Eleos currently serves over 200 organizations, with more than 35,000 providers generating hundreds of thousands of notes per month. Clinicians report using Eleos to generate more than 80% of total progress note content and complete their notes in five minutes or less - submitting over 90% of notes in 24 hours and cutting documentation time by more than 70%.

For more information and to register for the Summer Launch Event on September 17, please visit the Eleos websit .

About Eleos

Eleos is the leading AI platform for behavioral health, substance use disorder, home health and hospice. At Eleos, we believe the path to better care is paved with provider-focused technology. Our purpose-built AI platform streamlines documentation, simplifies revenue cycle management and surfaces deep care insights to drive better client outcomes. Created using the industry's largest database of real-world sessions and fine-tuned by our in-house clinical experts, our AI tools are scientifically proven to reduce documentation time by more than 70%, boost client engagement by 2x and improve symptom reduction by 3-4x. With Eleos, post-acute care providers are free to focus less on administrative tasks and more on what got them into this field in the first place: caring for their clients.

Contact

Mia Nitekman

...