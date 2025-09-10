Questex's Hotel Management Celebrates 2025“Thirty Under 30” Award Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's Hotel Management reveals the annual“Thirty Under 30” winners, spotlighting emerging talent shaping the future of hospitality.

Each year, Hotel Management invites nominations from across the hospitality industry to spotlight rising talent deserving of recognition for their dedication and impact. Eligible nominees must be 29 or younger as of December 31, 2025, currently working in any area of the hotel sector - operations, management, ownership, technology, asset management, consulting, training, or sales and marketing. Candidates are required to have completed a significant project for their hotel or organization and be acknowledged by their leaders as emerging industry trailblazers.

From the impressive pool of 2025 nominations, 30 outstanding professionals were selected by the senior editorial staff for their commitment, leadership, and achievements. They are:

Justice Alvarez, Director of People + Culture, The Marker Hotel Union SquareSameer Amratlal, Dual Assistant General Manager, Residence Inn Flamingo Crossings/Fairfield Inn Flamingo CrossingsOlivia Barbeau, Talent Acquisition Manager, Brittain Resorts & HotelsChris Campbell, Sales Executive Administrator, Hotel DroverSarah Deaton, Creative Services Manager, OTO DevelopmentJosh Delvalle, Sales Support Manager, McKibbon HospitalityYash Desai, Founder, AGA Hotels/JR07 DevelopmentEmma Dietz, Senior Associate of Investments, First HospitalityAmaan Dosani, CEO & Co-Founder, Hifive & Sabha HospitalityZachary Garcia, Vice President, LionGroveTori Greenberg, Analyst, Financial Planning and Analysis, BRE Hotels & ResortsMelissa Hand, Senior Convention Services Manager - The Jacquard, Autograph Collection, StonebridgeJanete Lopez, Sales & Marketing Manager - Hampton Inn and Suites Bridgeview, First HospitalityJustin Louie, SHINE/Revenue Manager, Sandpiper HospitalityMaria Maksimova, Area Director of Sales, OTO DevelopmentGabrielle Marback-Pehler, Revenue Manager, Highgate HoldingsSean Marsden, General Manager - Aloft Denver International Airport, StonebridgeDylan Massari, Regional Digital Manager, Atrium HospitalityBelle Morrow, Regional Director of Sales, Sun Capital HotelsAllison Neary, Regional Director, BWH HotelsDustin Northrop, Director of Business Intelligence, My Place HotelsRiley O'Connell, Sustainability Manager, PM Hotel GroupDylan Patel, Principal, 3D Hospitality InvestmentsJustin Patel, Director of Investments and Asset Management, Dream CapitalMayur Patel, Director of Events, AAHOAPaavan Patel, Managing Principal, Harmony HospitalityParish Patel, Hotel Manager, Schulte HospitalityEmily Jessica Rance, Sales Manager, DoubleTree NashvilleJordan Stephenson, Human Resources Manager, Raines CompanyJasmin Williams, Administrative Assistant to President, Global Lifestyle Brands, Hilton

The 2025 Thirty Under 30 winners are featured online and in the September issue of Hotel Management. Visit to learn more.

Hotel Management's 2025“Thirty Under 30” Awards are sponsored by DIRECTV HOSPITALITY .

“Hospitality is a people-first industry, and this year's honorees represent the creativity, vision, and leadership that will define its future,” said Esther Hertzfeld, Hotel Management executive editor.“We're proud to celebrate their achievements, and equally proud that Questex Hospitality is creating pathways to help rising leaders continue to grow.”

The“Thirty Under 30” Awards are part of Questex's broader commitment to developing the next generation of hospitality leaders. Building on this mission, Questex will debut The Hospitality Show 's Emerging Leaders Program at the 2025 event, taking place October 26–28 in Denver.

Designed for rising professionals and students, the Emerging Leaders Program will feature educational sessions from seasoned executives and next-generation leaders on topics including AI, leadership, F&B trends, and more. Participants will also enjoy exclusive networking activities and full access to The Hospitality Show, including keynotes sessions and the show floor. Registration for attendees under 30 is $199. For more details, visit .

