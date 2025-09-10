Kerala Govt Releases Order Mandating CM, Ministers To Be Addressed As 'Honourable' In Reply To Complaints
The Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department released the circular on August 30, making it mandatory for Ministers' names to be prefixed with the honorific even in communications arising from grievance redressal.
The circular, signed by an Under Secretary, has been forwarded to all government departments, district collectors, and heads of offices with instructions to ensure compliance.
Officials replying to complaints or applications received by Ministers must also strictly follow the rule, it said.
The move has triggered sharp criticism, with questions being raised over its constitutional validity.
Article 18 of the Constitution abolishes titles other than military or academic distinctions, a principle rooted in the vision of the framers that respect for leaders should stem from service and conduct, not from mandatory honorifics.
Critics argue that compelling citizens to prefix "Bahumanapetta" even while filing complaints reflects a regressive mindset and undermines the spirit of constitutional democracy.
Observers say that the directive comes at a time when judicial and legal systems across India are shedding colonial-era practices of excessive honorifics.
Senior bureaucrats note that Kerala government's order appears to move in the opposite direction of reform.
"Instead of focusing on resolving complaints efficiently, the emphasis has been placed on safeguarding ministerial prestige," a former official remarked.
Critics further warn that such directives risk alienating ordinary citizens by prioritising protocol over accountability.
The controversy has now sparked a wider debate on whether the government should be mandating respect through titles at a time when democratic institutions elsewhere are consciously moving towards simplification and equality in official interactions.
All eyes are on the upcoming Assembly session that begins next week on how the Congress-led Opposition is going to take up this issue, as all along they have attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his autocratic style of functioning.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment