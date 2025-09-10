Step Ashore and Discover: NCL Reveals Six Underrated Europe Portside Gems You Can Explore Straight from the Ship
(MENAFN- ActiMedia) Mumbai 10th September 2025: One of the many joys of exploring Europe by sea is discovering the delights of its portside destinations, from bucket-list beauties to underrated gems which invite travellers to stroll the streets, sample traditional eats, and live like a local for a day. Whilst some destinations are located a little beyond the water’s edge, Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed six idyllic and intriguing portside towns from their 2026 Europe collection which are perfectly placed to literally step off the ship and discover the moment you disembark – maximising travellers’ time to meander, make memories and get more out of their holiday.
Riga, Latvia
A cultural icon, Riga is renowned for its ornate Art Nouveau architecture, timber buildings, museums, concert halls and World Heritage-listed medieval Old Town. Get lost amidst cobblestoned alleyways with a hidden courtyard around every corner, sample local Latvian cuisine at Riga Central Market, cruise the scenic Daugava River, and explore the city’s striking street art scene along Troksnu iela (Noise Street).
Insider tip: Stroll Mangalsala Pier at sunset, shop with locals at Agenskalns Market and see a different side of the city in the historic Moscow District.
This 9-day Baltic: Germany, Norway and Sweden sailing on Norwegian Sun departs from Copenhagen (Denmark) on 15 June, 3 July or 4 August 2026 and visits nine ports including Oslo (Norway), Berlin (Warnemunde, Germany), Gdynia (Poland), Klaipeda (Lithuania), Riga (Latvia), Stockholm (Nynashamn, Sweden), Tallinn (Estonia), Helsinki (Finland).
Salerno, Italy
The gateway to the Amalfi Coast, Salerno, exudes an authentic, local ambience and is easily explored on foot. From the fabulous five-level Giardino della Minerva botanical garden, where you can enjoy a spritz in the sun on a cliffside terrace, to a leisurely stroll along the Lungomare Trieste seaside promenade, it’s easy to lose track of time in Salerno.
Insider tip: Wander through Fornelle, the oldest district in town, to find painted poetry and colourful murals, visit the ornate crypt beneath Salerno Cathedral and fossick for secondhand books and vintage treasures in local favourite Libreria Antiquaria Vecchi Libri.
This 9-day Mediterranean: Italy, France and Greece sailing on Norwegian Viva departs Barcelona (Spain) on 29 April, 24 June or 19 August 2026 and visits 10 ports including Nice/Monaco (Villefranche, France), Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Rome (Civitavecchia), Salerno and Messina (Sicily) in Italy, Corfu (Greece), Kotor (Montenegro), Split (Croatia) and Venice (Ravenna) in Italy.
Valletta, Malta
Europe’s smallest capital is big on charm, with honey-hued Baroque buildings, eclectic cuisine blending African and European flavours and its plethora of palaces and cathedrals – in a compact layout perfect to explore on a day in port. Bustling Republic Street is the beating heart of the city, and other must-sees include the opulent St John’s Co-Cathedral, the Grandmaster’s Palace and the Barrakka Gardens.
Insider tip: Tour the Lascaris War Rooms (even if you’re not usually a history buff), visit the swanky Casa Rocca Piccola, a miniature palace still occupied by Maltese nobility, and delve into the backstreets off Republic Street to find hidden local gems.
This 9-day Greek Isles: Santorini, Athens and Mykonos sailing on Norwegian Viva departs Istanbul, Turkey on 18 May, 13 July or 7 September 2026 and visits 10 ports including Kusadasi in Turkey, Santorini, Mykonos, Athens (Piraeus) and Olympia (Katakolon) in Greece, Valletta (Malta), Catania, Salerno and Rome (Civitavecchia) in Italy.
Tallin, Estonia
Famed for its castles, cathedrals and fairytale-like UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Town, Tallin is an eminently walkable city where ancient walls and gothic buildings house lively local restaurants, bustling beer gardens and gorgeous galleries. Check out the Balti Jaama Turg food hall for an enormous selection of local delicacies, indulge your imagination at Telliskivi Creative City for street art, galleries and unique boutiques, or climb Toompea Hill for sensational city views.
Insider tip: Don’t miss the artisan workshops in medieval St Catherine’s Passage, shop Estonian design at Tallinn Design House, and taste traditional Marzipan treats and Vanaema’s donuts.
This 10-day Baltic: Germany, Sweden and Poland sailing on Norwegian Sun departs Helsinki (Finland) on 02 October 2026 and visits nine ports including Tallinn (Estonia), Stockholm (Nynashamn), Riga (Latvia), Klaipeda (Lithuania), Gdynia (Poland), Berlin (Warnemunde), Copenhagen (Denmark) and London (Southampton).
Bergen, Norway
Nestled between stunning fjords and majestic mountains, Bergen combines the beauty of the great outdoors with a lively arts scene which is easily walkable from the waterfront. Highlights of any visit include the brightly painted boutiques and galleries of Bryggen Wharf, riding the funicular to the top of Mt Fløyen, perusing local art museums and snacking on seafood from the Torget fish market.
Insider tip: Live like a local and relax at Marineholmen Beach, kayak around the Øygarden Islets, and wander through a reconstructed town at the Gamle Bergen Open Air Museum.
This 11-day Northern Europe: Iceland, Scotland and Norway on Norwegian Star departs from London (Southampton) on 31 May, 12 July or 23 August 2026 and visits eight ports including Edinburgh (Newhaven) and Inverness (Invergordon) in Scotland, Bergen and Ålesund in Norway, Akureyri, Isafjordor and Reykjavik in Iceland.
La Coruña, Spain
A Galician gem steeped in maritime heritage, La Coruña is one of Spain’s best kept secrets – where the centre of the cobblestoned Old Town is a mere five-minute walk from the cruise terminal. Tapas lovers will find their haven in Plaza de Maria Pita, the city’s photogenic, porticoed main square, perfect for soaking up the local ambience. For a scenic walk, the 13-kilometre Paseo Marítimo- one of Europe’s longest coastal promenades – offers sweeping ocean views and a taste of the city’s laid-back coastal vibe.
Insider tip: Visit Mercado de San Agustin to fill up on local flavours, watch surfers and beach volleyballers in action at Plaza del Orzan or visit a local pottery workshop to learn about the city’s ceramics culture.
This 14-day Europe: France, Spain, Germany and Portugal sailing on Norwegian Star departs Lisbon (Portugal) on 26 April 2026 and visits 12 ports including Oporto (Portugal), La Coruna, Gijon and Bilbao (Spain), Bordeaux (Le Verdon), La Rochelle and Paris (Le Havre) in France, Brussels/Bruges (Zeebrugge, Belgium), Amsterdam (Ijmuiden, Netherlands), Hamburg (Germany) and London (Southampton, UK).
Experience More with NCL
Ready to set sail to Europe? Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2026 Europe cruises are on sale now.. For a limited time, guests can enjoy up to $1,500 off cruises plus unlimited open bar, specialty dining and more included with NCL’s More at Sea™*.
NCL’s 2026 and 2027 Europe seasons feature nearly 100 unique itineraries across 10 ships, visiting more than 130 ports on voyages ranging from seven to 14 days. With departures from 11 convenient departure ports guests can design their dream European escape – whether it’s exploring the glorious Greek Isles, soaking in the magic of the Mediterranean or the striking scenery of Northern Europe. Sailings are available aboard a diverse fleet, from mid-sized ships offering a more intimate atmosphere to the elevated Prima Class vessels.
Guests sailing with NCL can enjoy more in every sense - more destination immersion, more variety in cuisine than any other cruise line, more spacious accommodation options, from solo cabins to suites - and more ways to unwind including world class spa treatments and thermal suites. NCL’s More At Sea™ offers the best value at sea, representing more than $2,000 in added value*, with late stays and overnights in port**, plus world-class dining, award-winning entertainment, and premium relaxation onboard.
For more information or to book a cruise with NCL, please contact a travel professional or visit
Access high-resolution images here.
*More At Sea™*-Over $2,000 in value: Value is per balcony stateroom based on a 7-day cruise assuming 3 sea days. Applicable to 1st & 2nd guests. Exclusions apply for Unlimited Premium Beverages, Specialty Dining Package & More. Other restrictions may apply.
Riga, Latvia
A cultural icon, Riga is renowned for its ornate Art Nouveau architecture, timber buildings, museums, concert halls and World Heritage-listed medieval Old Town. Get lost amidst cobblestoned alleyways with a hidden courtyard around every corner, sample local Latvian cuisine at Riga Central Market, cruise the scenic Daugava River, and explore the city’s striking street art scene along Troksnu iela (Noise Street).
Insider tip: Stroll Mangalsala Pier at sunset, shop with locals at Agenskalns Market and see a different side of the city in the historic Moscow District.
This 9-day Baltic: Germany, Norway and Sweden sailing on Norwegian Sun departs from Copenhagen (Denmark) on 15 June, 3 July or 4 August 2026 and visits nine ports including Oslo (Norway), Berlin (Warnemunde, Germany), Gdynia (Poland), Klaipeda (Lithuania), Riga (Latvia), Stockholm (Nynashamn, Sweden), Tallinn (Estonia), Helsinki (Finland).
Salerno, Italy
The gateway to the Amalfi Coast, Salerno, exudes an authentic, local ambience and is easily explored on foot. From the fabulous five-level Giardino della Minerva botanical garden, where you can enjoy a spritz in the sun on a cliffside terrace, to a leisurely stroll along the Lungomare Trieste seaside promenade, it’s easy to lose track of time in Salerno.
Insider tip: Wander through Fornelle, the oldest district in town, to find painted poetry and colourful murals, visit the ornate crypt beneath Salerno Cathedral and fossick for secondhand books and vintage treasures in local favourite Libreria Antiquaria Vecchi Libri.
This 9-day Mediterranean: Italy, France and Greece sailing on Norwegian Viva departs Barcelona (Spain) on 29 April, 24 June or 19 August 2026 and visits 10 ports including Nice/Monaco (Villefranche, France), Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Rome (Civitavecchia), Salerno and Messina (Sicily) in Italy, Corfu (Greece), Kotor (Montenegro), Split (Croatia) and Venice (Ravenna) in Italy.
Valletta, Malta
Europe’s smallest capital is big on charm, with honey-hued Baroque buildings, eclectic cuisine blending African and European flavours and its plethora of palaces and cathedrals – in a compact layout perfect to explore on a day in port. Bustling Republic Street is the beating heart of the city, and other must-sees include the opulent St John’s Co-Cathedral, the Grandmaster’s Palace and the Barrakka Gardens.
Insider tip: Tour the Lascaris War Rooms (even if you’re not usually a history buff), visit the swanky Casa Rocca Piccola, a miniature palace still occupied by Maltese nobility, and delve into the backstreets off Republic Street to find hidden local gems.
This 9-day Greek Isles: Santorini, Athens and Mykonos sailing on Norwegian Viva departs Istanbul, Turkey on 18 May, 13 July or 7 September 2026 and visits 10 ports including Kusadasi in Turkey, Santorini, Mykonos, Athens (Piraeus) and Olympia (Katakolon) in Greece, Valletta (Malta), Catania, Salerno and Rome (Civitavecchia) in Italy.
Tallin, Estonia
Famed for its castles, cathedrals and fairytale-like UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old Town, Tallin is an eminently walkable city where ancient walls and gothic buildings house lively local restaurants, bustling beer gardens and gorgeous galleries. Check out the Balti Jaama Turg food hall for an enormous selection of local delicacies, indulge your imagination at Telliskivi Creative City for street art, galleries and unique boutiques, or climb Toompea Hill for sensational city views.
Insider tip: Don’t miss the artisan workshops in medieval St Catherine’s Passage, shop Estonian design at Tallinn Design House, and taste traditional Marzipan treats and Vanaema’s donuts.
This 10-day Baltic: Germany, Sweden and Poland sailing on Norwegian Sun departs Helsinki (Finland) on 02 October 2026 and visits nine ports including Tallinn (Estonia), Stockholm (Nynashamn), Riga (Latvia), Klaipeda (Lithuania), Gdynia (Poland), Berlin (Warnemunde), Copenhagen (Denmark) and London (Southampton).
Bergen, Norway
Nestled between stunning fjords and majestic mountains, Bergen combines the beauty of the great outdoors with a lively arts scene which is easily walkable from the waterfront. Highlights of any visit include the brightly painted boutiques and galleries of Bryggen Wharf, riding the funicular to the top of Mt Fløyen, perusing local art museums and snacking on seafood from the Torget fish market.
Insider tip: Live like a local and relax at Marineholmen Beach, kayak around the Øygarden Islets, and wander through a reconstructed town at the Gamle Bergen Open Air Museum.
This 11-day Northern Europe: Iceland, Scotland and Norway on Norwegian Star departs from London (Southampton) on 31 May, 12 July or 23 August 2026 and visits eight ports including Edinburgh (Newhaven) and Inverness (Invergordon) in Scotland, Bergen and Ålesund in Norway, Akureyri, Isafjordor and Reykjavik in Iceland.
La Coruña, Spain
A Galician gem steeped in maritime heritage, La Coruña is one of Spain’s best kept secrets – where the centre of the cobblestoned Old Town is a mere five-minute walk from the cruise terminal. Tapas lovers will find their haven in Plaza de Maria Pita, the city’s photogenic, porticoed main square, perfect for soaking up the local ambience. For a scenic walk, the 13-kilometre Paseo Marítimo- one of Europe’s longest coastal promenades – offers sweeping ocean views and a taste of the city’s laid-back coastal vibe.
Insider tip: Visit Mercado de San Agustin to fill up on local flavours, watch surfers and beach volleyballers in action at Plaza del Orzan or visit a local pottery workshop to learn about the city’s ceramics culture.
This 14-day Europe: France, Spain, Germany and Portugal sailing on Norwegian Star departs Lisbon (Portugal) on 26 April 2026 and visits 12 ports including Oporto (Portugal), La Coruna, Gijon and Bilbao (Spain), Bordeaux (Le Verdon), La Rochelle and Paris (Le Havre) in France, Brussels/Bruges (Zeebrugge, Belgium), Amsterdam (Ijmuiden, Netherlands), Hamburg (Germany) and London (Southampton, UK).
Experience More with NCL
Ready to set sail to Europe? Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2026 Europe cruises are on sale now.. For a limited time, guests can enjoy up to $1,500 off cruises plus unlimited open bar, specialty dining and more included with NCL’s More at Sea™*.
NCL’s 2026 and 2027 Europe seasons feature nearly 100 unique itineraries across 10 ships, visiting more than 130 ports on voyages ranging from seven to 14 days. With departures from 11 convenient departure ports guests can design their dream European escape – whether it’s exploring the glorious Greek Isles, soaking in the magic of the Mediterranean or the striking scenery of Northern Europe. Sailings are available aboard a diverse fleet, from mid-sized ships offering a more intimate atmosphere to the elevated Prima Class vessels.
Guests sailing with NCL can enjoy more in every sense - more destination immersion, more variety in cuisine than any other cruise line, more spacious accommodation options, from solo cabins to suites - and more ways to unwind including world class spa treatments and thermal suites. NCL’s More At Sea™ offers the best value at sea, representing more than $2,000 in added value*, with late stays and overnights in port**, plus world-class dining, award-winning entertainment, and premium relaxation onboard.
For more information or to book a cruise with NCL, please contact a travel professional or visit
Access high-resolution images here.
*More At Sea™*-Over $2,000 in value: Value is per balcony stateroom based on a 7-day cruise assuming 3 sea days. Applicable to 1st & 2nd guests. Exclusions apply for Unlimited Premium Beverages, Specialty Dining Package & More. Other restrictions may apply.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment