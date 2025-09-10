Qatar Vows It “Will Not Stand Idle” After Wanton Israeli Airstrike
(MENAFN) Qatar issued a stern warning on Wednesday, vowing it “will not stand idle” following what it called a “reckless” Israeli airstrike that targeted senior Hamas leaders in the heart of its capital, Doha.
In an official message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Sangjin Kim, South Korea’s acting envoy and current UN Security Council president, Qatari authorities labeled the strike a “cowardly attack” and demanded the letter be circulated as an official UN document, according to a news agency.
Calling the assault a “criminal act that blatantly violates international law and poses a serious threat to the safety and security of Qatari citizens and residents,” the letter condemned Israel’s actions in the strongest possible terms.
Emergency response units, including civil defense and security forces, were rapidly deployed to contain damage and protect civilians in nearby areas, the statement added.
Qatar emphasized that it “will not stand idle in the face of such reckless behavior or any act undermining its sovereignty and regional stability,” further noting that a high-level investigation is underway, with findings to be released in due time.
The sharp rebuke followed Tuesday’s statement from Doha, which denounced the Israeli operation as a “blatant violation of international law” and an attack on the country’s sovereignty and security.
The Gulf state has played a central role in brokering ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, working in coordination with Egypt and the United States.
Hamas confirmed that five of its members were killed in the strike, though its negotiating team survived the attack.
