Poland Plans to Trigger NATO Talks After Russian Drone Violation
(MENAFN) Poland plans to invoke NATO's Article 4 following the incursion of Russian drones into its airspace, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told lawmakers on Wednesday, signaling a heightened state of alert along the alliance’s eastern flank.
The announcement came after a high-level security briefing led by President Karol Nawrocki and convened at the National Security Bureau (BBN). Tusk emphasized that the decision to seek NATO consultations was made jointly with the president.
Under Article 4 of the NATO treaty, any member can request urgent discussions when it perceives a threat to its sovereignty, security, or political independence. While it stops short of committing the alliance to military intervention, the article paves the way for coordinated responses to escalating threats.
“Article 4 is just the beginning of deeper cooperation, and words are not enough. We will expect significantly greater support during the consultations. This is not our war, this is not just a war for Ukrainians, this is a war, a confrontation that Russia has declared on the entire free world,” said Tusk.
According to NATO, Article 4 has been invoked only seven times since the alliance was founded in 1949.
Earlier in the day, Tusk disclosed on social media that Poland’s armed forces had intercepted and downed multiple drones that had illegally entered the country's airspace overnight. He also confirmed calling an emergency Cabinet meeting and briefing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
As reported by Polish outlet Onet, a total of 19 drones were brought down. In response, authorities temporarily shut down key airports, including those in Warsaw and Rzeszow, and put security services on heightened alert across eastern Poland. Border guards, police, and emergency personnel were mobilized.
“Since the violations of Poland’s airspace occurred, I have remained in constant contact with the defense minister and senior military commanders,” wrote Nawrocki on the U.S.-based platform X.
Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz urged the public to remain calm, noting that he had briefed defense officials from Germany, France, Italy, and the UK, while maintaining open channels with counterparts in Finland, Sweden, the Baltic states, and NATO leadership.
