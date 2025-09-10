Gaza Starves: Israeli Blockade Kills Five More Palestinians
(MENAFN) Five more Palestinians, including one child, have died in the last 24 hours due to starvation and acute malnutrition in the besieged Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.
These latest deaths raise the total number of starvation-related fatalities in the territory to 404 since October 2023, including 141 children, the ministry confirmed in a statement.
Of those, 126 deaths — 26 of them children — occurred after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a United Nations-backed monitoring body, formally declared parts of Gaza a famine zone last month, the statement added.
Gaza’s humanitarian crisis has sharply worsened since March 2, when Israeli authorities sealed all border crossings, effectively cutting off aid and essential supplies to the enclave’s 2.4 million residents.
Since launching its genocidal campaign in October 2023, Israel has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, leaving large swaths of the coastal enclave in ruins.
In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Separately, Israel is currently facing of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its ongoing campaign in the enclave.
These latest deaths raise the total number of starvation-related fatalities in the territory to 404 since October 2023, including 141 children, the ministry confirmed in a statement.
Of those, 126 deaths — 26 of them children — occurred after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a United Nations-backed monitoring body, formally declared parts of Gaza a famine zone last month, the statement added.
Gaza’s humanitarian crisis has sharply worsened since March 2, when Israeli authorities sealed all border crossings, effectively cutting off aid and essential supplies to the enclave’s 2.4 million residents.
Since launching its genocidal campaign in October 2023, Israel has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, leaving large swaths of the coastal enclave in ruins.
In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Separately, Israel is currently facing of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its ongoing campaign in the enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment