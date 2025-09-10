Core and Hex Trust Partner to Bring Bitcoin Staking to Institutional Clients in APAC and MENA
(MENAFN- The DailyStar ) Hong Kong, August 20, 2025 — Core Foundation, the entity dedicated to growing Core, Bitco’n’s leading scaling blockchain, today announced an expanded partnership with Hex Trust to integrate ’ore’s Dual Staking solution, which enables institutions to timelock Bitcoin to secure the Core network, and earn block rewards. This enhanced collaboration will give institutional investors in APAC and MENA secure access to sustainable Bitcoin rewards, while strengthening Core’s presence in a key hub for digital asset innovation.
Hex Trust, a leading provider of digital asset markets services, custody, and staking, integrates C’re’s Dual Staking into its institutional-grade, secure and regulatory-compliant custody infrastructure. The integration will enable Hex Trust's clients to maximise Bitcoin rewards by staking both Bitcoin and CORE tokens, providing a scalable and compliant way for institutions to generate rewards whilst preserving Bi’coin’s integrity within a trusted custodial environment.
"This partnership with Hex Trust is a significant step in unlocking Bitcoin's utility for institutional clients," said Hong Sun, Institutional Contributor at Core. "Hex Trust has consistently been a forward-thinking leader in the digital asset space, and their rapid move to offer new solutions to their—clients—who are keen to turn Bitcoin into a productive, se—ure asset—perfectly alig’s with Core’s mission. Together, we are accelerating the adoption of Bitcoin yield strategies and creating a more robust and sustainable ecosystem for Bitcoin DeFi."
Key Benefits for Institutions
• Secure and Self-Custodial Solutions: Hex Trust’integrates Core’s self-custodial staking model, ensuring institutions retain full control of their assets in their Hex Trust custody account. This allows clients to earn rewards on their Bitcoin without transferring or selling their holdings, and exposing counterparty risk.
• Sustainable Bitcoin Rewards: Clients gain access to rewards by staking Bitcoin, CORE, or both. This model provides scalable returns directly from real blockchain activity, offering clients a choice in how they participate.
• Seamless Access and Scalability’/strong>: Hex Trust’s fully-licensed custody solutions streamline institutio’al onboarding to Core’s BTCfi offerings, enabling clients to scale participation efficiently.
o Integrated Reward Calculator: The platform includes a live calcula’or that estimates a user’s annual reward percentage. This tool accounts for different tiers and boosted rates, providing institutional clients with clear data to inform their staking strategy.
/ul>
"Hex Trus’ is proud to integrate Core’s Dual Staking, advancing BTCFi and unlocking greater utility for Bitcoin. Through our fully licensed infrastructure, we’re delivering secure, high-quality staking solutions for institutions and family offices across the APAC and MENA regions. Together with Core, ’e’re driving institutional adoption, innovation, and sustainable growth in the Bitcoin econ”my,” said Calvin Shen, Chief Commercial Officer, Hex Trust.
Why Does This Matter for Institutions?
This native integration into the Hex Trust platform provides institutional clients with direct and fully secured access to start generating rewards on their Bitcoin holdings and partake into BTCFi without compromise.
This powerful combination allows institutions to confidently access sustainable Bitcoin rewards while maintaining full control and security over their assets. It is a unique offering that merges cutting-edge DeFi innovation with the security and compliance standards required by global institutions.
