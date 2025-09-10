CEA Industries ($BNC) Expands Holdings To 418,888 BNB ($368M USD), Strengthening Position As World's Largest BNB Treasury

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)CEA Industries Inc., (“BNC” or the“Company”), today announced the purchase of an additional, bringing its total holdings toand reinforcing the Company's position as the world's largest corporate BNB treasury.

This announcement, which follows a strong cadence of successful BNB acquisition announcements and governance milestones, demonstrates continued progress toward the Company's publicly stated goal of owning 1% of BNB's total supply by the end of 2025, a milestone that would make BNC one of the most influential participants in the global digital asset markets.

"We're at the beginning of a $100–200 billion shift of capital into digital asset treasuries," said David Namdar, CEO of CEA Industries (BNC). "BNB is positioned to be a winner in this wave, and BNC's role is to lead institutional investors into that ecosystem with transparency, discipline, and scale."

BNB Show Strength Amid Market Volatility

BNB is having a strong start to September, recording its highest monthly average ever and trading within 2% of all-time highs, which is a strong indicator of the activity of the BNB Chain ecosystem. Now the #1 blockchain by daily active users and decentralized trading volume, BNB has $12+ billion in total value locked, a deflationary supply model, and deep DeFi integration.

Strategic Advantage

The Company's single-asset focus and disciplined capital deployment set it apart from diversified digital asset treasuries. By concentrating exclusively on BNB, the company is positioned to capture network effects, participate in on-chain yield strategies, and align directly with the long-term growth of the BNB ecosystem.

If CEA Industries' (BNC) full treasury plan is executed - including the potential exercise of warrants that could provide up to $750 million in additional proceeds - the company's BNB holdings could exceed $1.25 billion, creating one of the largest and most visible digital asset treasuries in the world.

About CEA

CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) is a growth-oriented company that has focused on building category-leading businesses in consumer markets, including building and managing the world's largest corporate treasury of Binance Coin (BNB). BNC offers investors institutional-grade exposure to BNB.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements.” The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release specifically contains forward-looking statements regarding BNC's expectations or beliefs regarding (i) the longevity of the Company's position as the largest BNB treasury in the world; (ii) the long-term growth and adoption of the BNB ecosystem; (iii) BNC's role in advancing BNB's global adoption; (iv) the growth of interest from institutional partners and investors worldwide; (v) BNC being the most trusted and strategically positioned digital asset treasury; and (vi) BNC's ability to scale its holdings and introduce innovative structures, which result in lasting value to shareholders. BNC wishes to caution readers that these forward-looking statements may be affected by the risks and uncertainties in BNC's business as well as other important factors may have affected and could in the future affect BNC's actual results and could cause BNC's actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of BNC. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should consider various risk factors, which include, but are not limited to, BNC's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; BNC's ability to finance its current business and proposed future business, including the ability to finance the continued acquisition of BNB; the competitive environment of BNC's business; and the future value and adoption of BNB. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions and risks, many of which are beyond BNC's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements and the information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in BNC's filings with the SEC, including BNC's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025, and Form 10-KT filed with the SEC on July 25, 2025, each as may be amended or supplemented from time to time. Copies of BNC's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at BNC undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by law.