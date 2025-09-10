Iran, Qatar Decry Israel's Strike on Hamas Leaders in Doha
(MENAFN) In a late-night phone conversation on Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani strongly condemned Israel's recent airstrike targeting senior Hamas officials in Doha. The strike came mere hours after Israel launched an unprecedented attack on a building where Hamas leaders were engaged in talks about a U.S.-proposed ceasefire.
Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s unwavering support for Qatar, affirming the nation's commitment to take any necessary action in defense of its "neighbor and close friend."
The Iranian president criticized Israel for disregarding international law and operating with impunity, suggesting that such actions were backed by the United States. He added, "Under the pretext of defending its security, Israel has disrupted the region's security, stability and peace and does not hesitate to perpetrate any crime."
Pezeshkian called for a unified response from Muslim nations, urging them to denounce Israel’s "blatant aggression and crime" not only with words but through concrete actions to prevent further escalations.
The Qatari emir echoed the president’s sentiments, noting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shown no limits in his actions. "He would attack and bomb wherever he wanted and however he wanted, without facing any obstacles," said Sheikh Tamim.
The Qatari Emir also revealed that Hamas officials had expressed their willingness to engage with the proposed ceasefire plan, but their meeting was disrupted by the Israeli strike. In conclusion, Sheikh Tamim expressed hope that diplomatic efforts between Qatar, Iran, and other Muslim nations would continue in the coming days to devise measures to stop Israel's "crimes."
