Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran, Qatar Decry Israel's Strike on Hamas Leaders in Doha

Iran, Qatar Decry Israel's Strike on Hamas Leaders in Doha


2025-09-10 08:14:19
(MENAFN) In a late-night phone conversation on Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani strongly condemned Israel's recent airstrike targeting senior Hamas officials in Doha. The strike came mere hours after Israel launched an unprecedented attack on a building where Hamas leaders were engaged in talks about a U.S.-proposed ceasefire.

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s unwavering support for Qatar, affirming the nation's commitment to take any necessary action in defense of its "neighbor and close friend."

The Iranian president criticized Israel for disregarding international law and operating with impunity, suggesting that such actions were backed by the United States. He added, "Under the pretext of defending its security, Israel has disrupted the region's security, stability and peace and does not hesitate to perpetrate any crime."

Pezeshkian called for a unified response from Muslim nations, urging them to denounce Israel’s "blatant aggression and crime" not only with words but through concrete actions to prevent further escalations.

The Qatari emir echoed the president’s sentiments, noting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shown no limits in his actions. "He would attack and bomb wherever he wanted and however he wanted, without facing any obstacles," said Sheikh Tamim.

The Qatari Emir also revealed that Hamas officials had expressed their willingness to engage with the proposed ceasefire plan, but their meeting was disrupted by the Israeli strike. In conclusion, Sheikh Tamim expressed hope that diplomatic efforts between Qatar, Iran, and other Muslim nations would continue in the coming days to devise measures to stop Israel's "crimes."

MENAFN10092025000045017169ID1110042962

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search