China: Ambassador GAO Wenqi Meets Minister Of Agriculture And Animal Resources Of Rwanda

On September 9, Amb. GAO Wenqi called on Hon. Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe, Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources of Rwanda.

They exchanged views on the agriculture cooperation between China and Rwanda, and expressed commitment to further expanding trade in agriculture, enhancing cooperation in technology, promoting business exchanges,and building China-Rwanda community with a shared future.

