China: Ambassador GAO Wenqi Meets Minister Of Agriculture And Animal Resources Of Rwanda
On September 9, Amb. GAO Wenqi called on Hon. Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe, Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources of Rwanda.
They exchanged views on the agriculture cooperation between China and Rwanda, and expressed commitment to further expanding trade in agriculture, enhancing cooperation in technology, promoting business exchanges,and building China-Rwanda community with a shared future.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment