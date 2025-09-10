Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tapestry Announces New $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Tapestry Announces New $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization


2025-09-10 08:12:09
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Tapestry Inc. (TPR) said on Wednesday it expects to buy back about $3 billion in common stock cumulatively from fiscal 2026 through fiscal 2028. 

The luxury handbag maker also said it plans to return $4 billion cumulatively to shareholders through fiscal 2028 in the form of share buybacks and dividends. Tapestry noted that this is expected to represent 100% of the company's adjusted free cash flow generation over the three years beginning fiscal 2026.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN10092025007385015968ID1110042940

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search