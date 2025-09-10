India Seeks Rare Earth Supply From Myanmar Rebel Group To Reduce China Dependence
India is reportedly exploring alternative sources of rare earths and has turned to Myanmar in its search for critical minerals.
India is working with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), a powerful rebel group controlling parts of northeastern Myanmar, to obtain samples of rare-earth ores, according to a Reuters report.
The Ministry of Mines has reportedly asked both state-run and private firms, including IREL and Midwest Advanced Materials, to participate in the initiative. Midwest, which last year received government funding to develop rare-earth magnet manufacturing, was among the companies present in a July online meeting where the plan was discussed.
The initiative aims to analyze the samples in Indian laboratories to determine whether they contain sufficient levels of heavy rare earths.
A KIA official confirmed to Reuters that the group has begun gathering samples for India and is evaluating the feasibility of larger exports. This marks a rare instance of India engaging directly with a non-state entity in pursuit of strategic resources.
The Chipwe-Pangwa mining belt in Myanmar's Kachin state, bordering China, hosts significant heavy rare-earth deposits.
China's Rare Earth Dominance
India intends to be less dependent on Chinese exports as it already imports nearly 90% of its rare earth magnets from its neighbor.
In April, China announced export controls on a broad range of rare earths and related magnets as a response to US President Donald Trump's broader tariffs on goods. The decision disrupted global supply chains that are vital to automakers, aerospace firms, semiconductor manufacturers, and military contractors.
It was only last month when China agreed to lift the curb on rare earth exports to India.
