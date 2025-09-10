Benton Expands Gold Horizon To 2.7 Km And Targets New Drill Area At Great Burnt

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Benton Resources Inc . (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has identified a high-priority drill target located 10 km south of the Great Burnt Copper Deposit ("SGB Target Area") (see Figures 1 & 2).

In addition, a full geological compilation of the South Pond Deposit has been completed, outlining a continuous gold-bearing horizon over 2.4 km (see gold longitudinal section in Figure 3). Importantly, the system remains open in all directions - both at depth and along strike to the north and south.

Recent surface sampling to the north has confirmed a further 300 m of anomalous gold mineralization, still untested by drilling. This extends the gold horizon to 2.7 km, underscoring the scale and growth potential of the South Pond system.

At the new SGB Target Area, the Company has identified a 500 m long conductor on the flank of a magnetic high, with associated anomalous copper and gold in soils further confirmed by till sampling. Importantly, the geophysical and geochemical signature closely resembles that of the Great Burnt and South Pond deposits, yet this highly prospective target has never been drill tested. The Company is planning a trenching program followed by a 2-3 hole diamond drill program to test the area.

In addition, work will continue at the NGB Target, located between South Pond and north of the Great Burnt Deposit. Previous drilling returned strong results, including GB-25-63 intersecting 5.46g/t gold and 0.35% copper over 2.75 m and 2.16g/t gold and 1.09% copper over 3.00 m in GB-25-59 located 50 m to the south of GB-25-63.

The Company is advancing its 15,000 m property-wide drill program, with 5,080 m completed to date. The program is aimed at defining an initial gold-copper resource to complement the existing resources (see Company news release dated August 17, 2023) and demonstrate the district-scale potential.

In parallel, Benton has collected over 2,000 soil samples south of the Great Burnt deposit, now being submitted for analysis of gold (Au), copper (Cu), zinc (Zn) and silver (Ag).

To date, Benton has drilled 23,300 m from late 2023 to present at Great Burnt and South Pond with some highlights listed below:



GB-23-02: 13.00 m of 8.31% Cu, incl 3.00 m of 12.80% Cu

GB-23-04: 26.87 m of 7.18% Cu, incl 11.16 m of 10.28% Cu

GB-23-07: 12.30 m of 7.20% Cu, incl 7.00 m 10.60% Cu

GB-23-12: 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 8.77% Cu, 82.00g/t Ag, 4.43g/t Au

GB-23-15: 22.59 m of 5.03% Cu, incl 0.50 m of 20.00% Cu

GB-23-16: 13.67 m of 5.80% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 20.60% Cu

GB-23-18: 8.17 m of 4.22% Cu, incl 7.05 m of 4.11% Cu

GB-23-21: 24.00 m of 5.81% Cu, incl 7.00 m of 11.47% Cu

GB-23-22: 21.68 m of 3.59% Cu, incl 2.00 m of 15.3% Cu

GB-24-23: 7.00 m of 2.02% Cu, incl 4.00 m of 3.01% Cu

GB-24-32: 11.29 m of 3.10% Cu, incl 6.63 m of 5.57% Cu

GB-24-33: 20.92 m of 2.26% Cu, incl 2.98 m of 4.17% Cu GB-24-37: 18.10 m of 1.99% Cu, incl 4.50 m of 7.24% Cu

South Pond Highlights



SP-24-01: 18.80 m of 1.13g/t, and 5.96 m of 2.06g/t Au

SP-24-03: 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au, incl 4.00 m of 3.99g/t Au

SP-24-07: 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au, incl 8.00 m of 2.94g/t Au

SP-24-08: 14.00 m of 1.23g/t Au incl, 4.00 m of 2.33g/t Au

SP-24-09: 24.00 m of 1.48g/t Au, incl 7.00 m of 2.03g/t Au

SP-24-10: 20.00 m of 1.04g/t Au, and 25.00 m of 1.54g/t Au

SP-24-12: 27.07 m of 1.08g/t Au, incl 5.00 m of 2.11g/t Au

SP-24-13: 19.75 m of 1.42g/t Au, incl 4.00 m of 3.08g/t Au

SP-24-15: 22.50 m of 1.24g/t Au, incl 4.00 m of 2.08g/t Au

SP-24-23: 6.75 m of 2.90g/t Au

SP-24-28: 27.40 m of 1.00g/t Au, incl 3.00 m of 2.92g/t Au SP-24-30: 8.00 m of 2.07g/t Au, incl 2.00 m of 4.83g/t Au

Note: Widths quoted are true core length, true widths are estimated at approximately 70% of core lengths







Figure 1: South Great Burnt Target Area



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: South Great Burnt Target Area: Soil, Till, Outcrop and Geophysical Conductors

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3: South Pond Longitudinal Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



QP

Stephen House (P.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.