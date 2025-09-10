Turnium Technology Group Unveils Insight - Next-Generation Network Analytics And Management Platform

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) -("TTGI" or "the Company"), a leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS), announces the official launch of "Turnium Insight," a breakthrough solution that empowers partners and customers with unmatched visibility, control, and security across their networks.

In a special podcast, Global CEO Doug Childress and VP of Product Development Josh Hicks introduced Insight, now available for all Turnium partners via both OEM and managed channels. Built upon Turnium's robust SD-WAN architecture, Insight delivers a single-pane-of-glass experience for day-to-day network oversight as well as new, advanced features designed to simplify management and enhance operational security.

Key Features:



Unified Dashboard: Aggregates network activity, status, and critical alerts across all client sites into a seamless interface for rapid troubleshooting and informed decision-making.

Advanced Topology Visualization: Interactive topology and map views offer real-time site status, connection health, and instant drilldowns to site-specific data.

Managed Alerts and Reporting: Configurable alerting tools enable partners to monitor site connectivity, receive granular notifications, and optimize NOC operations for proactive incident response.

Firewall and SSH Integration: Partners can deploy popular firewall workloads and access sites remotely via built-in SSH terminals, all from within the Insight platform.

Efficient Provisioning and Cloning: Streamlined site cloning and provisioning workflows reduce deployment time and ensure consistency across client networks. Illuminate Engine (Layer 4-7 Analytics): Deep packet inspection (DPI) with rich application and device-level insights, threat detection, and compliance reporting-empowering customers to identify performance bottlenecks, suspicious traffic, and optimize resource allocation.

Childress commented, "Turnium Insight is a game-changer for our partners and their customers, delivering unmatched control, intelligence, and operational efficiency. The visual, intuitive interface puts essential information at their fingertips-transforming network management and security."

Josh Hicks added, "This platform was developed with our partners' needs in mind, integrating new utilities and security features that answer real-world demands-from multi-connection failover to IoT device monitoring and compliance support."

Turnium Insight has seen rapid adoption since its soft launch, with resoundingly positive feedback from several hundred partners worldwide. The platform is now fully available and supported across all Turnium reseller and OEM partner channels.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

