Hear At Last And GGA & Associates Successfully Conclude First Order For Portable Homes For Jamaica Project

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kingston, Jamaica--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Hear At Last (OTCID: HRAL), a leading provider of innovative solutions, in partnership with GGA & Associates, is proud to announce the successful completion of their first order involving the transfer of funds for portable homes under the Jamaica Project. This milestone marks the beginning of a significant initiative aimed at addressing housing needs in Jamaica.

The first portable home in this project is the initial delivery of 100 units planned to support communities across Jamaica. This project is designed to provide affordable, sustainable, and rapidly deployable housing solutions. With the backing of the Jamaican government and interest from the hotel industry, there is potential for this number to significantly increase in the coming months, reflecting the growing demand for these innovative housing solutions.

Key Highlights of the Partnership and Project:



First of 100 Portable Homes Delivered: This milestone demonstrates the commitment of Hear At Last and GGA & Associates to deliver high-quality, mobile housing units tailored to the needs of Jamaican communities.

Potential Expansion: Discussions with the Jamaican government and the hotel industry signal a strong possibility of increasing the project scope to meet the demand for housing and tourism infrastructure.

Sustainable and Efficient Housing Solutions: The portable homes are designed to provide a cost-effective, eco-friendly solution that addresses housing shortages while supporting economic growth. Collaboration for Positive Impact: This partnership reflects a commitment to improving lives and creating opportunities, aligning with the broader goals of sustainable development.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of the first order for portable homes under the Jamaica Project. This is a significant achievement for Hear At Last and GGA & Associates and a testament to the power of collaboration in delivering innovative solutions," said Peter Wanner CEO, Hear At Last . "This project represents an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on housing and infrastructure development in Jamaica."

The collaboration between Hear At Last and GGA & Associates combines expertise in innovation, logistics, and housing development to deliver solutions that address both immediate and long-term needs. This milestone is only the beginning of a transformative journey that promises to create lasting benefits for Jamaica's people and economy.

About Hear At Last Holdings Inc.

Hear At Last Holdings Inc. provides modular housing and portable infrastructure solutions designed to meet the needs of diverse communities around the globe. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and social impact, the company aims to redefine how affordable housing is delivered and deployed.