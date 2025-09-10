Media Reveals UK Police May Expose Banksy’s Identity
(MENAFN) The elusive street artist Banksy might have his identity uncovered through a British police investigation into his latest mural in London, a news agency has revealed.
Famous for his politically themed and socially provocative creations, Banksy has successfully concealed who he really is for over 25 years.
As per the newspaper, the Metropolitan Police are examining graffiti that appeared on the outer wall of the Queen’s Building, which forms part of the Royal Courts of Justice complex, on Monday.
The artwork portrays a judge in traditional robes and wig wielding a gavel, seemingly about to strike a demonstrator shown lying on the ground holding a white placard stained with red splashes resembling blood.
Banksy acknowledged responsibility by sharing an image of the mural on Instagram, his usual method of verifying authorship of his pieces.
Authorities stated they are treating the mural as potential “criminal damage,” since it was painted on a Grade II-listed structure recognized for its historic value.
According to the report, if the matter proceeds to trial, Banksy would need to reveal his true identity. While this is not the first inquiry connected to his art, earlier legal actions safeguarded his anonymity through legal proxies and special arrangements.
Nonetheless, this marks the initial criminal investigation, which specialists argue may ultimately compel him to disclose his name.
