Karrin Vasby Anderson
-
Professor of Communication Studies,
Colorado State University
Karrin Vasby Anderson is Professor of Communication Studies at Colorado State University, where she teaches courses in rhetoric, political communication, and gender and communication. She is a past editor of the Quarterly Journal of Speech, published by the National Communication Association.
Her research examines the culture of politics and the politics of culture, with special emphasis on gender and the presidency and political pop culture. Her books include "Woman President: Confronting Postfeminist Political Culture" and "Women, Feminism, and Pop Politics: From 'Bitch' to 'Badass' and Beyond."
Dr. Anderson is a recipient of the National Communication Association's James A. Winans and Herbert A. Wichelns Memorial Award for Distinguished Scholarship in Rhetoric and Public Address, the Outstanding Book Award from the Organization for the Study of Communication, Language, and Gender, the Michael Pfau Outstanding Article Award in Political Communication, the Organization for Research on Women and Communication's Feminist Scholarship Award, and the Carrie Chapman Catt Prize for Research on Women in Politics.Experience
-
2000–2020
Professor of Communication Studies, Colorado State University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment