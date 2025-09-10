Professor of Communication Studies, Colorado State University

Karrin Vasby Anderson is Professor of Communication Studies at Colorado State University, where she teaches courses in rhetoric, political communication, and gender and communication. She is a past editor of the Quarterly Journal of Speech, published by the National Communication Association.

Her research examines the culture of politics and the politics of culture, with special emphasis on gender and the presidency and political pop culture. Her books include "Woman President: Confronting Postfeminist Political Culture" and "Women, Feminism, and Pop Politics: From 'Bitch' to 'Badass' and Beyond."

Dr. Anderson is a recipient of the National Communication Association's James A. Winans and Herbert A. Wichelns Memorial Award for Distinguished Scholarship in Rhetoric and Public Address, the Outstanding Book Award from the Organization for the Study of Communication, Language, and Gender, the Michael Pfau Outstanding Article Award in Political Communication, the Organization for Research on Women and Communication's Feminist Scholarship Award, and the Carrie Chapman Catt Prize for Research on Women in Politics.

2000–2020 Professor of Communication Studies, Colorado State University

Experience