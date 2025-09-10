Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Arizona State University

Henry F. Fradella is a Professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Arizona State University, where he also holds an affiliate appointment in the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law. Dr. Fradella earned a B.A. in psychology from Clark University; a master's in forensic science and a J.D. from The George Washington University; and Ph.D. in interdisciplinary justice studies from Arizona State University. As part of interdisciplinary teams, his research has been funded by the National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Justice. He is the author, co-author, or editor of 13 books, including "LGBTQ+ Issues in Criminology and Criminal Justice (forthcoming from Routledge); "Sexual Privacy and American Law" (forthcoming from Academica Press); "Punishing Poverty: How Bail and Pretrial Detention Fuel Inequalities in the Criminal Justice System" (University of California Press 2019), "Stop and Frisk' (NYU Press 2016); "Sex, Sexuality, Law, and (In)Justice" (Routledge 2016); "Mental Illness and Crime" (Sage 2016); and several textbooks on criminal law, criminal justice, and the criminal courts system. His roughly 120 articles, book chapters, reviews, and scholarly commentaries have appeared in outlets such as the American Journal of Criminal Law; Berkeley Journal of Criminal Law; Criminal Justice Policy Review; Criminology and Public Policy; Federal Courts Law Review; Journal of Contemporary Criminal Justice; Journal of Homosexuality; Journal of Law and Sexuality; Law and Psychology Review; New Criminal Law Review; Ohio State Journal of Criminal Law; Police Quarterly; Policing: An International Journal; and numerous flagship law reviews. Much of this work deals with the intersection of crime, law, and sexuality, addressing such topics as bullying, sexting, rape law reform, intimate partner violence, marriage equality, transgender rights, and the criminalization and decriminalization of“consensual” sex offenses and the corresponding impact on both criminal and civil law.



2014–present Professor, Arizona State University School of Criminology and Criminal Justice

2007–2014 Professor and Director, California State University School of Criminology, Criminal Justice, and Emergency Management 1997–2007 Assistant, Associate, and Full Professor, The College of New Jersey, Department of Law & Justice



1997 Arizona State University, Ph.D. in Justice Studies

1993 The George Washington University, J.D.

1993 The George Washington University, Master of Forensic Science 1990 Clark University, B.A. in Psychology

