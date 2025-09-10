Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Says Ukraine Informed Poland At Night About Russian Drones Moving In Its Direction

2025-09-10 08:07:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“This is not the first report from the commander of our Air Force today. We are verifying all available data and analyzing the details of this Russian strike. Last night, the Ukrainian military informed the Polish side through the appropriate channels about the movement of Russian drones,” he wrote.

Zelensky clarified that at around 00:50 Kyiv time, the first crossing of the state border between Ukraine and Poland by a Russian drone was recorded.

“At least two Russian drones that flew into Polish territory during the night used Belarusian airspace. In total, at least several dozen Russian drones were moving along the border between Ukraine and Belarus and in the western regions of Ukraine, approaching targets in Ukraine and, apparently, Poland,” the president said.

Read also: Polish authorities confirm Russian drones violated country's airspace

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to provide Poland with data on the Russian strike and help build an adequate warning and protection system against such Russian challenges.

Photo: OP

