Zelensky Says Ukraine Informed Poland At Night About Russian Drones Moving In Its Direction
“This is not the first report from the commander of our Air Force today. We are verifying all available data and analyzing the details of this Russian strike. Last night, the Ukrainian military informed the Polish side through the appropriate channels about the movement of Russian drones,” he wrote.
Zelensky clarified that at around 00:50 Kyiv time, the first crossing of the state border between Ukraine and Poland by a Russian drone was recorded.
“At least two Russian drones that flew into Polish territory during the night used Belarusian airspace. In total, at least several dozen Russian drones were moving along the border between Ukraine and Belarus and in the western regions of Ukraine, approaching targets in Ukraine and, apparently, Poland,” the president said.Read also: Polish authorities confirm Russian drones violated country's airspace
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready to provide Poland with data on the Russian strike and help build an adequate warning and protection system against such Russian challenges.
Photo: OP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment