Iran Keeping IAEA Inspectors At Arm's Length From Its Nuclear Sites
Speaking to Iranian media, Araghchi stated that, accordingly, IAEA inspectors will not be authorized to access any of Iran's nuclear facilities.
Araghchi noted that IAEA inspectors have only observed the fuel replacement process at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which was allowed by Iran's Supreme National Security Council. He articulated that deliberations concerning ingress to nuclear installations will transpire subsequent to Iran's submission of documentation pertinent to its nuclear agenda. At this juncture, there has been an absence of discourse pertaining to the modalities of IAEA ingress to Iran's nuclear facilities.
“I believe a new step has been taken in the right direction between Iran and the IAEA. This step completely removes all pretexts,” Araghchi said.
A new agreement to restore cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was signed in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, on September 9.
Iran has significantly curtailed its collaborative engagement with the IAEA, reducing it to a bare minimum subsequent to the military airstrikes targeting its nuclear infrastructure in June.
On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian approved the implementation of the parliamentary law that effectively suspends IAEA inspections. In accordance with regulatory frameworks, IAEA inspectors are precluded from accessing Iranian territory unless there is an affirmative endorsement from the Supreme National Security Council affirming the integrity and safety of the nation's peaceful nuclear operations and installations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment