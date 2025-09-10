Iran Keeping IAEA Inspectors At Arm's Length From Its Nuclear Sites

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The recent cooperation agreement signed in Egypt between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) does not include provisions allowing inspectors to enter nuclear sites, said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

Speaking to Iranian media, Araghchi stated that, accordingly, IAEA inspectors will not be authorized to access any of Iran's nuclear facilities.

Araghchi noted that IAEA inspectors have only observed the fuel replacement process at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which was allowed by Iran's Supreme National Security Council. He articulated that deliberations concerning ingress to nuclear installations will transpire subsequent to Iran's submission of documentation pertinent to its nuclear agenda. At this juncture, there has been an absence of discourse pertaining to the modalities of IAEA ingress to Iran's nuclear facilities.

“I believe a new step has been taken in the right direction between Iran and the IAEA. This step completely removes all pretexts,” Araghchi said.

A new agreement to restore cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was signed in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, on September 9.

Iran has significantly curtailed its collaborative engagement with the IAEA, reducing it to a bare minimum subsequent to the military airstrikes targeting its nuclear infrastructure in June.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian approved the implementation of the parliamentary law that effectively suspends IAEA inspections. In accordance with regulatory frameworks, IAEA inspectors are precluded from accessing Iranian territory unless there is an affirmative endorsement from the Supreme National Security Council affirming the integrity and safety of the nation's peaceful nuclear operations and installations.