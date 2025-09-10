Spalba Signs 150 Hotels In H1 2025, Led By Renewals And New Additions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 10, 2025 - Spalba, a SaaS-enabled B2B venue marketplace, has signed more than 150 hotels in the first half of 2025, marking a sharp increase in adoption of digital platforms for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).
Close to 40% of the signings came from contract renewals with existing partners, reflecting a strong renewal rate of over 79%. These include The Oberoi New Delhi, Pullman Aerocity, Alila Diwa Goa, Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, and Heritage Village Manesar. New additions to the platform feature properties in key Indian and South Asian markets such as Hilton Kathmandu, Leela Gandhinagar, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon and Fairmont Mumbai.
The company reported a 300% rise in query volumes on the platform during the January–June period, crossing 1,500 compared to the same time last year. Queries typically come from corporate buyers and planners seeking to evaluate venues digitally before finalising bookings.
\"Renewals from marquee hotels are the strongest signal that the platform is helping properties drive measurable event-led revenue,\" said Naveen Gupta, Founder of Spalba. \"Eliminating paperwork and reducing the need for repeated site visits have been major factors in increasing adoption.\"
In addition to large hotel chains, boutique and niche properties are also joining the platform. Recent sign-ups include Signature Club Resort, The Corinthians Resort, Cherish Ballroom VasantKunj, Neo Convention Hyderabad, Caravela Beach Resort Goa, the Club Mumbai, India Expo Mart Ltd. and many more. Industry analysts see this as part of a broader shift, with smaller players turning to technology to compete with larger chains in attracting MICE business.
Spalba positions itself as a digital infrastructure layer for the hospitality sector. Its tools allow hotels to showcase real-time venue layouts, streamline the request-for-proposal (RFP) process, and connect directly with corporate buyers. With MICE business becoming increasingly central to hotel revenues, especially in urban and resort markets, technology-led differentiation is emerging as a key focus.
Looking ahead, the company plans to expand into Southeast Asia, citing growing demand for venue intelligence and digitised planning processes in markets such as Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.
