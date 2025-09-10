Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Beacon Therapeutics To Participate In The 2025 Bank Of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference


2025-09-10 08:01:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Therapeutics Holdings Limited ('Beacon Therapeutics' or 'the Company'), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to save and restore vision in people with rare and prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 2025 Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, in Boston, MA.

2025 Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

About Beacon Therapeutics
 Beacon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to save and restore the sight and improve the lives of people living with rare and prevalent ocular diseases to help them to live life to the fullest. The Company is harnessing the transformative power of gene therapy to deliver the most meaningful outcomes for severe ocular diseases. Beacon's pipeline currently targets high-impact blinding retinal diseases such as X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and geographic atrophy.

Beacon Therapeutics' investors include Forbion, Syncona Limited, Oxford Science Enterprises, TCGX and Advent Life Sciences, among others. Learn more about Beacon Therapeutics at beacontx and follow on LinkedIn for more updates.

Contact:
...

Media & Investors:
...


