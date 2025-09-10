National Fitness Partners And Penn State Athletics Continue The Fight Against Pediatric Cancer With 2025“Sack For A Cure” Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMP HILL, Pa., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fitness Partners (“NFP”) , a leading Planet Fitness franchise division and proud partner of Penn State Athletics, today announced the return of its“Sack for a Cure” initiative to benefit Penn State THON, the largest student-run philanthropy in the world dedicated to supporting children and families impacted by childhood cancer.

For every defensive sack made by the Nittany Lions during regular season football games at Beaver Stadium, NFP will donate $1,000 to THON. The season is already off to a powerful start-Penn State recorded 5 sacks in the first two games. Since the initiative began in 2021, National Fitness Partners has contributed more than $95,000 in support of THON's mission to advance pediatric cancer research and provide emotional and financial assistance to families in need.

“National Fitness Partners is committed to standing with the Penn State community in the fight against pediatric cancer,” said Stephen Kindler, Jr., President and CEO of National Fitness Partners, a Planet Fitness franchise division.“We're proud to once again team up with Penn State Athletics and THON to help fund lifesaving research and support the brave children and families facing this disease.”

THON, powered by over 16,500 student volunteers each year, has raised more than $236 million to date for its sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital. These funds provide financial assistance to Four Diamonds children fighting cancer at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.

"National Fitness Partners' 'Sack for a Cure' initiative continues to make a meaningful impact by raising both awareness and vital support for THON's mission,” said Vraj Patel, Media Management Director for THON 2026.“Their commitment to THON makes them an invaluable partner in the fight against childhood cancer. We are grateful for their continued support for our cause."

“Penn State has long been recognized for its fierce defenses, earning the proud nickname“Linebacker U.” We're incredibly grateful to National Fitness Partners for their generous commitment to donate to THON after every defensive sack,” said Daniel Solomon, Vice President, Corporate Partnership at Penn State Sports Enterprises, Playfly.“The values of health and wellness, hard work, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence, align perfectly with the spirit of Penn State's defense, creating a natural and powerful synergy in this partnership.”

About National Fitness Partners

National Fitness Partners is a private equity held Planet Fitness franchisee based in Camp Hill, Pa. National Fitness Partners owns and operates 200 Planet Fitness locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, New Jersey, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. National Fitness Partners is the largest franchisee within the Planet Fitness system and is backed by Argonne Capital, a private equity firm based in Atlanta, which specializes in franchise-based middle-market investments.

About Penn State THONTM

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. THON is comprised of over 16,500 Penn State student volunteers who aim to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds Families, as well as to spread the mission of THON and childhood cancer. Since partnering in 1977, THON has raised over $254 million dollars to support its sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.

About Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports, the sports industry's leading revenue maximization company, drives growth for its partners across the sports ecosystem – including 2,000+ brands, 100+ professional teams, 65+ college athletic departments, all U.S. local sports networks and associated streaming platforms, and other marquee properties. Its fan engagement platform allows its partners to reach and engage over 85% of all U.S sports fans. Playfly builds and implements custom strategies across media, sponsorship, premium experiences, ticketing and fan engagement offerings through proprietary data, innovative technology and compelling storytelling. Playfly operates an expansive portfolio of services with a data-driven and fan-focused approach to maximize revenue yield in key growth areas, such as media, sponsorship, ticketing, premium experiences and fan engagement offerings. Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states and internationally dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. The company has been named a Best Place to Work in Sports by Sports Business Journal, Front Office Sports, and Newsweek. To learn more, follow Playfly Sports on social media platforms or visit

