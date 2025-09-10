Deepview® System Highlighted At The European Burns Association Congress

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced its prominent role at the European Burns Association (EBA) conference, held from September 3rd – 6th in Berlin, Germany. The Company was featured in multiple presentations, highlighting its contributions to advancing burn care across the globe.

Key Presentations and Posters at EBA:



Multispectral Imaging and Assessment of Burns Healing Potential: A Prospective Real-World Study to assess the DeepView Snapshot Imaging Platform – Sam Snelling, North Bristol NHS Trust, Bristol, United Kingdom

The First Reader Study of Burn Wounds with Predictive Artificial Intelligence Analysis – Victoria Miles, Louisiana State University Health and Science Center, New Orleans, US

Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Multispectral Imaging for Burn Wound Assessment: Insights from a Multi-Centre UK Trial – Mr. Leslie Poh Hong Tan, Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, United Kingdom

Early Experiences of the DeepView System wound imaging technology in a UK regional burn centre – Megan Beese, Queens Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Patient Experience of Using Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced Multispectral Imaging to Measure Burn Depth: A Regional Burns Centre Review – Miriam Nyeko-Lacek, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, United Kingdom Preliminary Experience Using Artificial Intelligence and Multispectral Imaging for Burn Depth Assessment – Nicholas Solanki, Burns Unit Royal Adelaide Hospital, Adelaide, Australia

Mr. Chris Lewis, Consultant Burn and Plastic Surgeon from Royal Victory Infirmary in Newcastle, said“With multiple presentations and posters from my team, colleagues and fellow users of DeepView in the United Kingdom, I was excited to see the results of their research and the interest by the European Burn Specialists. Our institution, as an early adopter, continues to use and see the value of the DeepView technology and we look forward to continuing to develop research and share our findings.”

The European Burns Association Congress is a non-profit forum uniting specialists, researchers, and allied professionals to share knowledge, advance research, and promote best practices in burn prevention and treatment across Europe.

Dr. J. Michael DiMaio, Chairman of the Board of Spectral AI, expressed pride in the Company's role at the conference:“I am pleased with the DeepView System's reception and results from our initial placement in the United Kingdom. We continue to seek physician feedback and support to bring this advanced burn wound technology to the worldwide market.”

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by“Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView System. The DeepView System is being developed as a predictive device to offer clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a burn wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, the DeepView System is expected to provide fast and accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView System, visit .

For Media and Investor Relations, please contact :

David Kugelman

Atlanta Capital Partners LLC

(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada

(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp

Email: ...