Picard Announces Appointment Of Two New Members To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Appointments strengthen Picard's Board with proven expertise in capital markets and global MedTech leadership

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard” or the“Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC, maker of the world's first U.S. and Canadian commercially-approved total artificial heart, today announced the appointment of two new members that will serve on its Board of Directors, Sam Van and George Ye. Both were appointed following the closing of the initial public offering and have deep leadership experience in complementary areas to advise the company in its next stage as a public company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam and Geore to our Board,” said Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, Chief Executive Officer of Picard Medical, Inc.“Sam brings deep expertise in financial and capital markets leadership across both public and private companies. George adds decades of experience in healthcare and medical technology, with a strong record in commercial execution and product strategy. Their combined perspectives will be invaluable as we advance our mission and grow as a public company.”

Mr. Van is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of SRO Partners. He previously served as Head of Advisory Services and Senior Vice President of Freedom U.S. Markets, a division of Freedom Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: FRHC), and as President and Director of Deltec Investment Adviser Limited. Earlier in his career, Mr. Van held senior leadership positions at the New York Stock Exchange, including Director of International Listings, where he originated more than 60 new listings, and Senior Examiner in NYSE Regulation. He has also served on the boards of Reed's Inc., Relm Insurance Limited (Bermuda), and Phoenix Motor, Inc. Mr. Van began his career as an examiner with FINRA. He earned an MBA from Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management and a BS in Finance from St. John's University.

Mr. Ye is a seasoned executive with extensive leadership experience in the medical device industry. He served in a variety of senior roles at Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW), including Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Greater China Region, Vice President and General Manager for Japan Surgical, and Senior Director for Japan and Asia Pacific Strategy. Prior to Edwards, Mr. Ye held leadership positions at Abbott Laboratories and Johnson & Johnson, where he built a strong track record across global markets. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and an MBA, both from Northwestern University.

About Picard Medical, Inc.

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related prospectus filed in connection with the initial public offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website,

Contact:

Investors

Eric Ribner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors LLC

...

Picard Medical, Inc./SynCardia Systems, LLC

...

General/Media

Brittany Lanza

...