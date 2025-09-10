MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Virtualization Security Market Reach USD 6.29 Billion by 2030 Growing at 14.6% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global virtualization security market size was valued at $1.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 360 Pages) at:Driving FactorsSurge in cybersecurity concerns, increase in adoption of bring your own device and internet of things, and rise in adoption of virtual applications across prime enterprises have boosted the growth of the global virtualization security market. However, lack of awareness of virtualization security and skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in government regulations supporting virtualization security is expected to open lucrative opportunities in the future.Market SegmentationThe global virtualization security market is segmented into type, organizational size, deployment model and industry vertical. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. The organization size covered in the study includes small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. As per deployment model the, market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. By industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, government & defense, IT & telecommunication, healthcare & life sciences, retail, manufacturing, education, and others.Key PlayersThe key players operating in the market include Trend Micro Incorporated, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Sophos Ltd and McAfee, LLC.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:The global virtualization security market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, as the region is the most dominant market for the virtualization security industry and home to major market players that offer advanced solutions. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, due to presence of prime players in the market and increase in penetration of AI-powered electronic equipment in the region.Based on component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global virtualization security market, due to rise in AI-powered electronic applications and surge in trend toward data center applications in organizations. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in trends toward cybersecurity.On the basis of deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, due to benefits such as increased flexibility, scalability, and ease of administration. However, the on-premise segment dominated the global battery materials market in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global virtualization security market, due to rise in adoption of virtualization security solutions across on-premise platforms among strongly regulated industries.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (360 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:COVID-19 Scenario● The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to rise in demand for virtualization security solutions among small and medium enterprises for protecting company's data.● Moreover, the global adoption of work from home increased the need to detect and block malware and reduce cyber-attacks and data theft issues.● The rise in demand for AI and machine learning-powered solutions increased the need for the virtualization security market. Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. 