Agencybloc Names Mike Lamb CEO To Drive Growth And Long-Term Vision

Veteran SaaS and healthcare executive brings decades of leadership experience to align AgencyBloc's next stage of client-focused growth

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AgencyBloc , a leading provider of growth enablement solutions for the health, benefits and senior insurance industry, today announced the appointment of Mike Lamb as Chief Executive Officer.

Lamb brings more than 30 years of executive leadership in SaaS technology, human capital management and digital healthcare. Most recently, as CEO of Clearwave Corporation, he helped the company grow its solutions four-fold and earn national recognition, including Top 100 Software Companies of 2023 and Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces of 2024. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at ADP, overseeing 17,000 clients and $260 million in revenue while leading teams responsible for more than 1,000 annual client implementations. He also served as COO and CEO of Viverae/SimplyWell, where the company tripled both revenue and client base.

AgencyBloc leaders said Lamb's proven track record of sustained growth, client-centered innovation and operational scale made him the right fit for the company's mission and vision. The decision to bring in a new CEO builds on recent initiatives, including the expansion of the client experience team, the launch of formal Client Advisory Boards, expanded regional events and new education programs designed to deepen the company's connection with clients and ensure their voices directly shape future priorities.

“We recognized the need for a leader who has successfully guided organizations through growth while keeping clients at the center,” said Cory Schmidt , Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer of AgencyBloc.“Mike's tenure across SaaS, healthcare and Human Capital Management aligns directly with the journey we are on, and we are confident he will help us see our vision through.”

Lamb said he is eager to continue that client-focused approach.“AgencyBloc has already shown its commitment to listening and acting on client feedback,” he said.“I look forward to working alongside the team to build on that foundation and lead the next chapter of growth and innovation for insurance organizations in the life and health space.”

For more information about AgencyBloc, visit .

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers and carriers.

Amber Petkosek

AgencyBloc

+1 866-338-7075

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.